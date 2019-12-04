How Being A Child Of Divorce Can Make You A Relationship Addict

1 of 15

I’ve noticed that my friends who come from divorce—there are a lot these days because I’m a millennial and we come from that divorce generation—tend to react in one of two ways to that disruptive change. They either 1) become relationship-averse, never committing to anybody, struggling to be emotionally vulnerable or ever be comfortable depending on someone again or B) they become relationship addicts. One extreme or another appears to be quite common. I get it: my parents’ divorce messed me up for a while. I had strong reactions. It creates this…crack in your personality. It can cause arrested development. You don’t just get to go on living, as if it didn’t happen. I know that my life would have gone completely differently if my parents hadn’t gotten divorced. To be clear, I’m not saying that it would have been better. They weren’t right for each other, they weren’t happy together, and I believe our family dynamic is better now that they’re apart. I’m just saying it would have been different. Part of life, unfortunately, is making sure that the difficult things we go through don’t wind up controlling our personality and major life choices forever. We do need to process the pain and work through the trauma. We can’t ignore it. In fact, ignoring it is a great way to make sure your trauma does control you forever. But once we process it, we get our lives back. We get our decision-making tools back. And if we don’t process it, well, we can develop some troubling patterns. Here are reasons being a child of divorce can make you a relationship addict. You want to be not like them Your parents caused you so much pain and you’re so angry with them that you just want to make sure you’re nothing like them. You see them as incapable of working things out or being faithful. So you stay for too long (or forever) in perhaps the wrong (or many) relationship just to prove that you are able to see things through—unlike them.

You lose some of your identity If your parents divorce when you’re young, you can feel like you lose some of your identity. Family is such a big part of who we are, especially when we’re still developing. You can feel lost, and as if you don’t know who you are. It can be easier to take harbor in somebody else’s personality, by getting into a relationship and mimicking that person, than developing one’s own identity.

You want stability The shock of your parents divorce was too much to handle, and you never want to face any major surprises like that ever again. You want to know exactly what is going to happen in your core relationship. So you settle into the wrong relationship, sticking in it no matter what, forcing predictability into your life because you know you aren’t going anywhere.

You need an escape Sometimes, you just want a way to get away from what’s happening. I know I did. I know my sister did. My sister got a slightly older boyfriend who had his own place, so she just went over there all of the time when our parents were divorcing. I got to go hang out there with her. But I think, ever since then, she’s looked to a partner’s home as an escape from real life.

And you need a distraction Processing the emotions of my parents’ divorce was a lot. I wanted a total escape—a distraction. I, luckily, got a job that I loved, requested extra shifts, and threw myself into work. My sister chose a boyfriend. That was her project that would demand all of her attention so that she didn’t have to face what was going on at home.

You feel you can’t count on them When you discover that your parents aren’t perfect, it’s hard to believe you can still count on them for anything. You see them as weak during the divorce, and then you think that, if you need something, they won’t be there for you. So you desperately and quickly seek a new support system, in the form of a relationship.

You want to build a family Your family fell apart so you want a new family. You want someone else to go home to, to have dinner with, and to invest in—the way you did with your parents. You want your home base. And you don’t feel you can still get it at home. It’s scary to feel you’ve lost your home when your parents split up. You can’t help but look elsewhere for that feeling.

You feel extra alone when you’re single When you aren’t in a relationship, you feel even more alone than those who are in families that are intact. And being lonely feels terrible. You don’t feel you can go sit on mom and dad’s couch for company and harmony when you’re alone. So you just…try not to stay alone for long. Singlehood is tough when your parents are together—it’s extra tough when they aren’t.

You seek the parent you didn’t have Whichever parent you feel you really lost in the divorce—perhaps because he did something so wrong you’ve stopped speaking to him or because you don’t see him the way you used to—you may look for a partner who has those traits. You may, in a twisted way, look for a partner who can be the parent that you lost.

You want to have kids fast I have several friends who come from divorced families and had children really young. I don’t think it’s a coincidence. They married really young, too. I imagine they just felt that their core family fell apart, and they just wanted to rebuild, fast. They just figured they’d usher in the next generation since the last one didn’t work out.

You want financial security If your financial security was at risk during the divorce—or has never fully recovered—you may just seek a partner who is financially well off so you can feel stable again. Nobody can judge wanting to feel financially stable. If your family never wanted for anything and then, after the divorce, struggled, it can mess with you.

You develop insecurities Having your parents divorce when you’re young can do something to your sense of self-worth and confidence. Having a stable home plays a big role in healthy self-confidence. And when someone becomes very insecure, it’s common to look for the approval of others (like a romantic partner) to try to satiate those insecurities.

You don’t trust your parents’ opinion Honestly, anybody could develop a relationship addiction. Being in a relationship can be very nice, and nobody wants to be alone. That being said, if you have good parents, they’ll tell you to take time to yourself, and be picky about who you date. And if your parents divorced, you may not trust their opinion, so they can’t stop you from being a serial monogamist.

You want his family You can also get a new insta-set of parents by marrying someone because you get in-laws. It’s common to go for that. It can also be a way of sticking it to your parents who caused you so much pain—you just start going to your in-laws for advice instead of your real parents and spending holidays with your in-laws instead of your real parents.