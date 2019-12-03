Kandi And Todd Want To Know Should Your Man Go To The Club A Week After Your Newborn Comes Home?

Having a newborn in the house can be stressful for anyone. With sleepless nights, crying, and adjusting to having an entirely new person in your home, it can be quite a bit. It’s the reason why new mothers need so much help. So you would think being married would help ease some of the load. But apparently, that’s not always the case.

Recently, Kandi and Todd spoke about how they’re faring with baby Blaze in the house. And the diving up of child care responsibilities has caused some friction between the couple.

Todd: She thought I was having a problem connecting with the baby.

Kandi: Thought?

Todd: She’s so small. She has a coochie so it was kind of weird. Ace it was easier. I can just wipe him down and just go. It was just too much when I took off the pamper. She’s too fragile. Her head is soft.

Kandi: Well, if you want to start talking about what I’ve been complaining about for the last couple of days. he pissed me off, like seriously. I told him, ‘Sir, we need to go to counseling. Because I don’t like you right now.’ We got a new baby. When it’s time to do the late night hours, he don’t chip in whatsoever.

Todd: I’m sleep!

Kandi: That’s what that means. You’re not chipping in. I have to get every single hour on the hour.

Todd: If you sleep through it, how can you help?

Kandi: I’m already a person where I don’t sleep a lot. And that’s how he was with Ace. But once again with Ace, this where he really pissed me off, he decided he wanted to go out and go to the club, two nights in a row.

Todd: You already knew I was going out both of those nights? Let’s ask the people at home, is it okay for a guy to go out?

Kandi: Not when they’re less than a week old.

Todd: You bout to go back to shoot “The Chi.” You got to go. You’re gone for four days.

Kandi: We already discussed that. The whole family was supposed to go to Chicago with me. You was like, ‘I got it. I can do it. Me and your momma.’

Todd: It just didn’t make sense for everybody to pack up to go down there. We can handle the baby for four days without you.

Kandi: I know you’re trying to switch the blame now because I have to go work. The first night you went out, I already told you that I was kind of hurt by that. That you was ready to just jump out and kick it in the street and you knew I was going to be stuck in the house doing baby duty, every hour on the hour. I thought that you was going to take the notice of how I felt and take that into consideration.

Todd: The key thing was communication. I called and let her know. I been the house for like…

Kandi: No days. You had just went out the night before. So I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m not gon trip. He’s only going out for a little bit.’ But you shut the club down til almost time for the sun to come up.

Ultimately Todd and Kandi discovered that they had never established who would handle which responsibilities regarding their child and so they decided that they’re going to sit down and come up with a plan so that the workload is a bit more even.

You can watch them work through this issue in the video below.