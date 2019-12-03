Howard Stern Surprisingly Comes To Gabrielle Union’s Defense Against Simone Cowell In ‘AGT’ Controversy: “This Is The Ultimate Example Of A Boys’ Club”

Since actress Gabrielle Union was reportedly fired from her host position at “America’s Got Talent,” a few Hollywood heavy hitters have spoken up in her defense.

Her husband, retired NBA player Dwyane Wayne, went on a Twitter storm for his wife, saying “Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t” Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show. So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US.”

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo also chimed in with support, telling her followers on Twitter, “I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage. This is a teaching moment. It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines.”

this is a teaching moment..It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines. Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) November 28, 2019

The latest commentator on the controversy comes from an unexpected source. Shock jock Howard Stern, who used to work as a host on the show, had a lot to say about the show’s host hiring process. His vitriol was particularly aimed at Simon Cowell.

“He sets it up that the men stay,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show. “No matter how ugly [the men] are, no matter how old they are, no matter how fat they are, no matter how talentless they are.”

Continuing, “What he manages to do on all his shows is he constantly replaces the hot chicks with hotter chicks and younger chicks,” he continued. “Howie’s (Mandel) doing a fine, serviceable job — why don’t they change him? And why don’t they change Simon? … This is the ultimate example of a boys’ club.”

In the backlash, NBC and production company Fremantle told USA TODAY,” “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show,” The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”