Kamala Harris Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Senator Kamala Harris ended her campaign for presidency on Tuesday, according to POLITICO Magazine.

Harris was the only Black woman contender, among a crowded group of Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential race.

The California senator wrote a message to her followers on Instagram confirming the news.

“To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the People,” her statement began.

Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff tweeted, “I’ve got you. As always,” moments after Harris exited the race. He included a photo of the two locked in an embrace.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Harris was contemplating ending her campaign due to lack of financial resources, and low poll numbers.

“My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” Ms. Harris wrote in an email sent to supporters, according to The New York Times.

Harris was plagued by a series of controversies over the holiday weekend after her States Operations Director Kelly Mehlenbacher exited to join Michael Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign.

“While I still believe that Senator Harris is the strongest candidate to win in the General Election in 2020, I no longer have confidence in our campaign or its leadership. The treatment of our staff over the last two weeks was the final straw in this difficult decision,” Mehlenbacher wrote.

A detailed New York Times report followed Mehlenbacher’s statement, diving into the alleged divisions amongst Harris and her team of staffers.

But it seemed Harris had a troubled start with gaining acceptance, as she was often accused of feigning authenticity. From the conversations regarding her “Blackness” to who she spent time with in the boudoir, critics and reporters repeatedly brought up matters which held little significance as to whether or not she was up for the job as President of the United States. One critique of Harris’ which deserved an honest discussion, was regarding her prosecutorial record as California’s attorney general and the District Attorney of San Francisco, years before she announced her intentions to campaign.

And while she fell short, just like a politician is liable to do, Harris did tackle many subjects that were historically ignored by other candidates in the past, like the maternal mortality rate, socio-economics including rent relief, mental illness, and environmental injustices which disproportionately affect Black communities.

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement Harris qualified as the only person of color to participate in the upcoming Democratic presidential debate. She’s the second Black woman to be elected to the senate after Carole Moseley Braun and behind Shirley Chisholm, is also the second Black woman to seek the nomination in a major political party. Her campaign colors of red and yellow were a nod to Chisholm’s slogan design back in 1972.

Last week at the Black Women Power Breakfast held in Atlanta, Harris touched on the matter of electability and how people regard her as the only Black woman in the 2020 presidential race.

“The conversation about electability is, I just don’t know if America is ready for a Black woman to be President of the United States,” Harris said. “‘I’m ready!’ This is what they say, this is what they all say, ‘I’m ready but I don’t know if my neighbors ready’ right? But as I shared with you, this is not a new conversation for me.This is a conversation I have heard in every campaign I have—and now now here’s the operative word—won.”

It seems that her fruition has unfortunately come to pass.