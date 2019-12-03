The Internet Is Sick After Discovering Drake Is Yet Again Texting Another Teen Celeb

Rapper Drake, 33, is somewhat summoning “stranger danger” vibes after it was revealed that he enjoyed a text exchange with Billie Eilish, 17, a year-old American singer.

“Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to. I mean, I’ve only like texted him, but he’s so nice. Like, he does not need to be nice, you know what I mean?” Eilish said in a recent Vanity Fair interview.

Eilish’s admission sounds jeeringly similar to another young starlet who also enjoys a friendship with the Canadian rapper, Stranger Things‘ Mille Bobby Brown.

“I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic — a great friend and a great role model,” Brown said in a 2018 Access Hollywood interview. “We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more.’” At the time, Brown was 14-years-old.

Brown later dismissed that anything inappropriate was going on between the two and called her critics “weird.”

Rumors have swirled that Drake also enjoyed a romantic relationship with British singer Jorja Smith, 22, which began when she was a teen. Recently Drake was rumored to be one of Kylie Jenner’s suitors as she’s a newly single woman. With Drake’s proximity to the Jenner/Kardashian clan, many wondered if Drake began courting Kylie, 22, while she was underage.

Twitter of course jumped at the chance to point out the correlation and to make some important points regarding Drake’s tendency to communicate via phone with young women. Whether or not their exchanges are friendly and platonic isn’t the point. At the end of the day, what do they have to talk about that couldn’t be discussed in public forums through, supervised, casual conversation?

But yet again, this is Hollywood and standard rules seem not to apply.