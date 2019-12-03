Quad Webb Slams “Married To Medicine” Co-Star Dr. Heavenly Over Falsely Stating That She Slept With Common

If you’ve ever watched an episode of Bravo’s Married to Medicine, then you understand the six leading ladies, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Mariah Huq, Dr. Jackie Walters, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Contessa Metcalf and Buffie Puselle, have a complex, sisterly dynamic.

Things got a little tense during the most recent episode, which showed the cast in Mexico celebrating their yearly couple’s trip. During one scene, Dr. Simone decides to throw a “Living Single” appreciation party for Quad because she flew solo on the trip. Her tumultuous divorce from her ex-husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford, played out the last two seasons on the hit show.

However, when the women start a game of “shag, marry, choke,” where they have to name three men they would place in each category, Dr. Heavenly took things to new heights…so to speak.

As Quad took a second to contemplate on who she would “marry,” Dr. Heavenly took the space to blurt out, “Common b—h!”

“She done already f—–d him. I’m sorry, did I get permission to share that?” Heavenly continued.

As a host on TV One’s Sister Circle, Quad did meet Common on one occasion when he visited the show in May to promote his new book.

Quad did her best to downplay the comment and brought up the fact that the Chicago rapper is in a relationship (he’s dating political commentator Angela Rye) but by the looks of things, it seems she’s very irritated with Heavenly as she expressed in a new interview with BET.

“Rumors get started when a person wants to think more about the ratings and less about loyalty and friendship,” Quad began. “I don’t know why she [Dr. Heavenly] would jeopardize our friendship for entertainment purposes, everything is not a joke.”

“I don’t know Common, I don’t have his phone number, and we have never shared the same space. I met him once during an interview with Sister’s Circle,” she continued. “This was a very professional setting, and I take my career very seriously. I do not use it as a dating ground.”

“I am so very disappointed in Heavenly, and I don’t think she realizes the repercussions of making such false statements,” she said. “Common is in a flourishing relationship and he may marry Angela one day. He does not need a terrible rumor like this to ruin their Black Love. I respect Common and Angela Rye as two very intelligent and beautiful people that are doing amazing things for our people.”

“What Heavenly did was an attack on my professional reputation as a talk show host. My professional life is completely independent of my personal life,” she added.

“Her actions are not the actions of a true friend. What is most hurtful is that we were close for the last 2-3 years and what she did was very lowbrow and inconsiderate. Once again, a Black woman trying to tear down Black women.”

Over the last few seasons, Heavenly and Quad developed a heartwarming friendship so it’s sad to see things fall apart so swiftly. As the season comes to a close we’re more than sure that the matter will come up on the reunion special. Will their friendship stay in tact or is this too far of an offense?