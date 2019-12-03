Can We Stop Bashing Happy Couples On Social Media?

1 of 15

of 15

I don’t know when my generation became so…love-averse. Yes, in many ways, we are quite advanced and have big hearts. Like when it comes to animal rights and caring about the quality of living of cultures far, far away. We aren’t a cold generation, but when it comes to some of the simpler, more basic kinds of live—like a mother’s love to her child or a wife’s love to her husband—I think we’ve become a bit mean. I see the signs everywhere: when it comes to the nuclear family of two loving spouses and their cute kiddos, my generation is starting to be a bit judgmental. We basically openly despise children. And in some ways, we openly despise happy, committed couples, should we feel said couples “rub our noses in it.” I get it: it’s a rejection of times past. It’s our way of showing that we in no way still subscribe to the idea that a woman needs a man to be happy or that women were just put on this earth to make babies. The things is, even if we don’t need those things—husbands and babies—to be happy, can we perhaps say that it’s still okay if some women want those things? I hope so, but it doesn’t seem that way—not from the way I hear single women my age brutally bashing any couple who should dare to show their love on social media. Nothing gets a couple blacklisted today like posting a photo of themselves kissing on vacation, or (dare I even say it) a lengthy, loving post to the other on his or her birthday. I can almost feel my single friends’ eyes rolling and I can hear the groans. But, to be quite frank, and I’m sorry if it makes me unlikeable, I have to say it: I think this reaction is immature and perhaps misguided. Can we stop bashing couples who show their love on social media? via GIPHY They don’t bash you They hit “Like” on your post about how many more miles you ran today versus yesterday, photos of your meal prep, and your 15th post this month about the gig your band has this weekend. To think that we’re all hitting “Like” because we genuinely like each other’s posts is to be quite naïve. Your friends in relationships are being supportive—you know, the way we all could be when they post a photo of themselves holding hands on the beach.

via GIPHY Why is it offensive? Really, why? Don’t we see love in real life all of the time? At the grocery store, behind the couple snuggling in line? Or at a restaurant, where a couple feeds each other? We see love shared in real life all of the time. So, why, then, do we get so upset when it’s posted on social media? I don’t think there’s a good answer. To say, “I didn’t add them as a friend to see that stuff” isn’t a good answer because, again, they didn’t add you to keep getting invites to your jewelry trunk show.

via GIPHY Some of us are just copycats Honestly, I feel like a few single individuals started criticizing couples who post about their love online, and then a whole flock of sheep followed them. They thought, “Oh, uh, yeah, I should sh*t on this too, to show solidarity within the singles.” I’m sorry, but I think it’s true: sometimes people bond by hating the same thing. Even if they don’t truly hate it. It’s a very playground mentality.

via GIPHY Why are we so cold? What’s wrong with our generation if witnessing love makes us pretend to vomit? Really: what the hell is going on with us? I’m worried about us. Maybe it’s because so many of us are children of divorce. Alright, so, perhaps we should work through that pain with a therapist rather than just spray it, in the form of hate, all over our innocent, well-meaning friend who just wanted to share a photo of her and her boo and their new puppy. It’s not her fault your parents got divorced! (You, as in the collective millennium generation.)

via GIPHY Shouldn’t we be happy for our friend? If you call someone a friend, shouldn’t you be happy to see her so—you know—happy? I think something is quite wrong if the response a photo of your happy and in love friend elicits is a groan and a, “Ugh. Gross. Not again.” You probably like to think she’d never respond like that to any photo of you, once again, happy about your abs at the gym or happy that your startup team is doing so well.

via GIPHY They’re not doing it at anyone There is this delusion that happy couples are being happy at others on social media. They aren’t doing that. They’re just…living their lives. They’re posting about their lives, like everyone else is, and their lives happen to involve a lot of each other right now. If you feel that a couple is being happy at you, you may need to look in the mirror and ask yourself why you think that. It isn’t true—so you’re just projecting something onto them.

via GIPHY If you feel jealous, that may be on you Sometimes, I worry that my generation has been raised to believe that nothing is every our fault. There’s a bit of victim mentality going on out there. We’re told so firmly that our feelings are valid and that we should trust them. So if seeing other couples happy makes you upset, you may not know to think, “So, what’s wrong with me?” Instead, we’re taught to instantly dislike the thing that triggered those feelings, rather than look within. What I’m saying is that, if happy couples on social media upset you, that’s because you’re generally upset. The photo didn’t cause that.

via GIPHY It’s a form of backstabbing I’ve been sitting next to friends who were scrolling away through Instagram, saw another engagement photo posted by our good friend, said, “Oh my gosh enough already,” and then when that very friend joined us say, “Tell me all about the engagement shoot! It looks so pretty.” Why do we think we’re allowed to be one person in the face of our friend’s Instagram, and an entirely different person to that friend’s face?

via GIPHY It creates distrust Since it’s become so openly acceptable to just talk sh*t about a friend’s lovey-dovey photo, I can’t help but distrust my friends now. If they talk that way about our married friend’s photo, what do they say about my posts? I seriously find myself wondering how I might offend someone just by posting any image of myself being…happy.

via GIPHY We’ll all do it one day We will! The hypocrisy is astounding. I cannot tell you how many friends I know who spent years making gag noises at engagement or wedding photos they found on social media, only to then post those very same types of photos when they fell in love, got engaged, and got married. And now, I don’t care how “Quirky” or “Edgy” their engagement photos were—they were still engagement photos and they still posted them on social media.

via GIPHY They were hoping to make you happy The sad thing (and I can testify to this from personal experience) is that when your friends post photos of them, happy with their partners, they were hoping to make their friends happy. They had the apparently silly delusion of thinking it might actually cheer up the people who profess to love them, to see photos of them—their friends—enjoying themselves. They were sharing in an intimate moment, in the hopes of lifting up the spirits of somebody else.

via GIPHY You can always look away Though I think this response might be childish, if seeing someone you call a friend happy and in love makes you so upset for some reason, you can just keep scrolling. Isn’t that what you do when that one high school friend posts another angry political rant or when that other friend posts a lecture on veganism? You just keep scrolling.

via GIPHY The couples shouldn’t be targeted When you find that super-conservative old neighbor going on one of his rants again about guns or women’s health rights, you don’t make an entire spectacle of it, showing it to the person next to you and saying, “Ugh. So annoying” the way you do about your friend’s engagement photos. I’ve noticed that frustrating political rants get more leeway on Facebook than an engagement photo shoot on the beach.

via GIPHY The older generation likes it You also have to remember that not everything your friends post is even for your benefit. The older generation—that friend’s mom and all of her friends and her old kindergarten teacher and her aunts—love to see her grown up and in love. They’ve already had their youth, probably had marriages, and are in a place mature enough to enjoy witnessing the happiness of the younger generation. They eat those posts up.