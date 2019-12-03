‘Waves’ Gives Black Family Trauma Space To Breathe & Heal

“Twice as good. You have to be twice as good.”

These words echo through the halls of Black households to prepare our offspring for excellence in hopes we will eventually, despite the odds, break even with our privileged white counterparts. The hard lesson of disadvantage is passed through bloodlines, with each generation adamant that life is much “easier” for their kids than it was for them. This foundational underbelly of Black childhood can turn our comfortable homes into an intense training ground for real life, with parents doing their best to nurture babies into men and women who can survive the inevitably harder life on the outside.

“Waves” takes a mirror to our family dynamics and shows us what it looks like when this system of loving and tough coaching breaks. The new film, directed by Trey Edward Shults, gives voice to the humanity behind hard ass mother and father figures and grants kids the breathing space to “get out of a child’s place” and be teachers for themselves and their parents.

Actor Sterling K. Brown and his cast mates Kelvin Harrison Junior, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie & Renee Elise Goldsberry, coax us into their home with their relatable performances. Once inside, we, as both house guest and audience are shaken—forced to reckon with our own areas of brokenness and fears as we dive deep into the psyche of each of the film’s characters. Unlike other films centered on Black lives, ‘Waves’ presents us with a healing balm to cover a lineage of hurt and paves a way for freer generations of Black folks to exist through raw, much-needed conversations. We are left breathless before we are refilled with oxygen and hope. The tempo of the story, which is guided by the soundtrack and lighting choices, is underscored by the masterful camera angles and shots crafted by cinematographer Drew Daniels.

At the center of the chaos is the piercing tension between a father Ronald (Sterling K. Brown) and a son, Tyler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) Through the connection and disconnect between these two men, we see how quickly “good parenting” can transform into toxic masculinity in a pressure cooker.

During a screening of “Waves” in New York City, Sterling spoke of his own fatherhood experiences, explaining why the power of holding his son and letting him cry is a gift he doesn’t take for granted.

“I have two sons, 8, 4, and my big boy had a big sports day yesterday. He had his last soccer game of the season and he had two football games.He had two football games because he had to win the first one to make it to the super bowl for his flag football league. So he won his last soccer game of the year, played great, won the playoff game to make it to the super bowl, and then he lost the super bowl. And my man just balled,” the Emmy Award winner told the crowd.

“And my kid plays hard. Like every play. And daddy always tells him “Man listen, you put it all out there. When you’re done, you have no reason to hold your head down because you did everything that you could as an individual and for your teammates. He holds his teammates up. And so, as he’s starting to cry, I can see other dads get a little uncomfortable, but I just picked him up and held him, because first of all I can. And what I mean by that is there will be a time in which I can’t. I better just enjoy the fact that I can right now.”

In “Waves” we are all challenged to hold on to each other a little tighter. We are asked to listen more closely without speaking and to give more heart where there are hardened spaces. Our lives are fragile, and the status quo of any family is prone to be shattered and rearranged without warning. But if we love well, and hear well, after every disaster, there will be a light that shows us how to see ourselves and each other in a way we couldn’t see before.