Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Expecting Another Baby Girl

Congrats are in order for Chanel Iman and her husband Sterling Shepard. The two are expecting their second baby girl, People reports.

The model took to social media to announce the sex of their growing baby girl.

“Blessed with another baby girl on the way 🎀💗🎀,” Iman captioned an adorable family photo.

The 29-year-old first announced they were expecting baby number two on social media back in August.

“Its Cali’s world we’re just living in it 🎈🎈🎈 🎂@sterlingshepard,” the mom-to-be wrote on a photo of her daughter next to a balloon

“Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon 🤰🏽👼🏽,” she wrote at the time.

The couple already share a daughter together, Cali, who just turned one back in August. They threw a big candy-land themed party for their baby girl a few months back.

The two told People last year that they would be looking to expand their family soon.

“Maybe [Sterling] wants it soon, but I can’t. I have to wait at least a year,” she said of having another child. “I want to enjoy Cali, give Cali her time, and then, you know — “

“Enjoy this baby,” Shepard added, “It wouldn’t be a bad thing if we had two though. We love our daughter, so … “

“I’m so anxious to see what the boy will look like,” the pro athlete said.