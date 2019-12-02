Charges Against Remy Ma Dropped In Assault Case Of “Love & Hip Hop” Co-Star

Remy Ma is out of the hot water after a New York City judge dismissed and sealed the case against the rapper, who was accused of assaulting her Love & Hip Hop” co-star Brittney Taylor.

On Monday, the courts determined there were no witnesses to corroborate Taylor’s account, including lack of video evidence of the alleged assault, thus leading to the judge’s determination.

“We cannot prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Assistant DA Juan Maldonado, who asked for the dismissal, according to Page Six.

Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Mackie, was accused of punching Taylor backstage during a Fat Joe charity concert in April. Taylor accused Remy of hitting her over a discussion regarding Remy’s stepdaughter, Dejanae.

Taylor then took to social media to air out her grievances with the Bronx rapper, setting off the framework for a case to be opened due to her allegations. Remy turned herself into authorities in early May.

She was later charged with a total of four charges, two counts of assault, one count of aggravated harassment and another count of harassment in the 2nd degree.

Remy maintained her innocence and told authorities she had evidence which placed her in a different location at the time of the alleged assault.

Remy’s lawyer also argued her client’s innocence and expressed that the drawn out process produced nothing but a generous loss of income for Remy. TMZ cameras caught up with Remy outside of the courtroom where she expressed genuine relief.

“It went great,” she began. “It was dismissed and he broke down all the reasons why it was dismissed. And I just, like I said, I wish they would have found that and came to that conclusion before I had an ankle bracelet, and lost months and months of wages, and had an 8 o’clock curfew, and all these other great things. And before I paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to my lawyer.