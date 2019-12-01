New Orleans Shooting Leaves 10 People Injured, 2 In Critical Condition

While out trying to enjoy a late night out on New Orleans’ Canal Street, bar hoppers and tourists had their night ruined when gunfire broke out around 3:30 a.m. According to CNN, 10 people were injured after a gunman opened fire. Two of the victims are in critical conditions with gunshot wounds in the chest and torso.

“It’s early in the investigation, and it isn’t clear what sparked the gunfire,” NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said.

The motive of the shooting is unknown but one suspect is currently in custody. The person’s connection to the shooting is currently unknown.

Thankfully, police were already on the scene since the annual Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State and Southern University was earlier that night. Initially, police thought shots were being fired at them.

“When people resort to gun violence to resolve problems, it never creates solutions — only innocent victims and trauma,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement. “The City of New Orleans will not allow incidents like this to derail the progress we have made, or to further disrupt our community.”

Police are currently looking through surveillance video and questioning witnesses. A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone that can give officers a tip that leads to an arrest.