H&M Is Testing Out A Clothing Rental Program

H&M is entering the rental realm of fashion. The international retailer is testing out a rental program at their Stockholm flagship location according to The Business of Fashion. For $37 a month, customers can rent clothes from a collection of 50 pieces and return them a week later. This test run will last three months.

“We have a huge belief in rental, but we still want to test and learn quite a lot and do tweaks and changes,” Daniel Claesson, H&M’s head of business development said.

The rental service is only available to customers who are enrolled in H&M’s rental program in Stockholm. Besides its rental service, the clothing giant will also have a trial run of a clothing repair service.

Venturing into the rental world is a part of H&M’s efforts to be more environmentally conscious. According to a recent report from the United Nations, the fashion industry is responsible for 20 percent of global wastewater and 10 percent of global carbon emissions. The fashion industry is also criticized for overworking and underpaying their staff and forcing them to work in inadequate work environments. By launching a rental service, H&M is hoping to have negative greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

If their rental service becomes avilable in the U.S, will you be giving it a try?