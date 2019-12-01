Dwyane Wade Responds To Criticism Over Son’s Appearance In Thanksgiving Photo

Like most celebrities, Gabrielle Union posted a family photo as her Happy Thanksgiving post on social media. Unfortunately, followers were too focused on Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old son’s appearance.

In the photo, his son Zion is rocking a crop top and acrylic nails. Throughout the comments section, followers criticized Wade and Union for allowing his son to dress the way he wants and wear fake nails. The retired NBA All-Star came to his son’s defense via Twitter.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” he tweeted. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

Wade revealed that his son is apart of the LGBTQ community this year. The Wade family attended the Miami Pride Parade this year to support Zion with tshirts that read “Please Remain Inclusive & Dedicated 2 Equality.”

Besides the ugliness in the comments and on Twitter, many commended the father of four for accepting his son and supporting him no matter what.

To SEE YOU EMBRACING YOUR SON for being who HE IS without trying to make him COMFORM to the ways of this world is BEYOND AMAZING! I came from VERY STRICT RELIGIOUS TEACHINGS and it causEd many scars! You are an EXAMPLE of teaching acceptance and not TOXIC MASCULITY! 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Transalien Studios (@IamSunkee) December 1, 2019

To give your kids such a loving and free environment says so much. Some people dont have that so its easier for them to judge because they dont understand it. Keep doing what you doing.. — Miamore (@Miamore5623) December 1, 2019

Most of those folks can't even lead themselves out of dysfunctional relationships but got a whole lot to say about someone having a healthy love for and relationship with their child. — Frenchie Phuketup Fuqua (@kimikoko73) December 1, 2019

Thank you for leading with love and being proud to show it. Just your example can have ripple effects and benefit more families in our community by helping parents build build better, less damaging, and more loving relationships with their children. — Ishena Robinson (@ishenarobinson) November 30, 2019