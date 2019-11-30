Thanks To T.I, New York Legislators Want To Ban ‘Purity Exams’
T.I caused outrage after he said he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to her annual OB/GYN appointments to ensure that she is still a virgin. He proudly boasted that he goes into her doctor’s appointments and asks for “his” results after her exam is done. His misogynistic comments not only upset women across the world, but has also led to the beginnings of much needed new legislation.
According to the Huffington Post, New York State legislators are working on banning these “purity exams” that T.I goes to so faithfully. Under the New York Senate bill S6879, doctors would face penalties for professional misconduct and possible criminal sexual assault charges for performing or supervising the exam.
Tip showed no shame when he bragged about invading Deyjah’s privacy during her annual trips to her gynecologist, which he schedules right after her birthday.
“Not only have we had the [sex] conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” T.I. told hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast. “This is what we do. Right after the birthday we celebrate. Usually like the day after the party, she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’”
When doctors tried to explain to him that her hymen can break during activities other than sexual intercourse, the father of six shut the doctor down.
“Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Man, just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.”
For the record, there is no scientific evidence or research proving that a broken hymen is a sign that a female has lost her virginity.