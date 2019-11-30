Thanks To T.I, New York Legislators Want To Ban ‘Purity Exams’

T.I caused outrage after he said he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris to her annual OB/GYN appointments to ensure that she is still a virgin. He proudly boasted that he goes into her doctor’s appointments and asks for “his” results after her exam is done. His misogynistic comments not only upset women across the world, but has also led to the beginnings of much needed new legislation.

According to the Huffington Post, New York State legislators are working on banning these “purity exams” that T.I goes to so faithfully. Under the New York Senate bill S6879, doctors would face penalties for professional misconduct and possible criminal sexual assault charges for performing or supervising the exam.

Tip showed no shame when he bragged about invading Deyjah’s privacy during her annual trips to her gynecologist, which he schedules right after her birthday.