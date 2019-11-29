Gabrielle Union Breaks Silence On Being Fired From ‘AGT’: “Humbled And Thankful Forever”

Just weeks after Gabrielle Union was reportedly fired from “America’s Got Talent,” the actress took to social media to thank her fans for their support.

“So many tears, so much gratitude,” she wrote. “THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”

Gabrielle’s departure comes amid rumors that the host was let go after reportedly trying to escalate a culturally insensitive Jay Leno joke to NBC’s HR, Variety reports. The 47-year-old was also allegedly critiqued by the network for wearing hairstyles deemed “too Black.”

A spokesperson for NBC and Fremantle told People on Tuesday of the incident, “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

Gabrielle’s former NBA star hubby showed support for his wife on Twitter.

“Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t” Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show.”

Continuing, “So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US.”

