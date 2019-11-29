Buy Black Friday: Black Brownstone Market
Tis the season to spend your money! Living by the rules of consumerism and capitalism might not be the best way to go about living your life. But there’s no denying that Black people were born to floss. So if you’re going to spend it, you might as well help another Black woman in the process. You don’t know where to find Black women owned businesses? Well, if you’re in New York, UptownUndergroundMarket has the solution for you.
They’re hosting a pop-up market in Harlem, New York featuring products from local Black women entrepreneurs. The market takes place over two days: Saturday, November 30 and Sunday Dec. 1.
If you’re in the area, you can RSVP here for free. If you’re not near New York City and would still like to support these women, you can check out their products on the following pages. Several of them have online shops where you can also purchase.
Happy Holidays!
Accessories
Adorn New York
AndAndNyc
Shop Draped
The Celestine Collection
Rad Eyewear
My Funky Twisted Soul
Maiden Denim
Bellas Goodies
Ultra Violet NYC
We Are Full
Art
Taste Art by Alecia
Apparel
Vanessa Rae Wells
Chaos Is King
Ites International
Vintage Nubian
Sweetly Versatile
Bags
Ivory B
J&Y
Oye
Urban Kinks n Curls
Books
This booklet features real life examples of how to manifest the experiences you want in your life and how our habits could be blocking them. The booklet features blank pages for notes and questions for your consideration.
No Sugar No Cream
Hair and Body
IE Spa Indulgences
Official BB Bombs
Customer Review: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ "I love the Hair Growth Oil it made my scalp feel refreshed and moisturised. I recently bought this oil because of heat damaged I received last year. It's only been a week of using the oil but I notice the difference in my texture already, this oil is breathing life back into my hair." -Deanne J.
Ase Body Care
Toussaint Tinctures
Home Decor
Basket Case Life
TCTLE
Food and Beverage
Breathe Cafe
DeyDreemz
Drunken Unicorn
The Pie Lady NYC
Sweet Dames
Fee’s Sweets
Shop all of these products this weekend in New York at the Black Brownstone Market. Get your FREE Tickets, here.