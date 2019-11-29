Buy Black Friday: Black Brownstone Market

Tis the season to spend your money! Living by the rules of consumerism and capitalism might not be the best way to go about living your life. But there’s no denying that Black people were born to floss. So if you’re going to spend it, you might as well help another Black woman in the process. You don’t know where to find Black women owned businesses? Well, if you’re in New York, UptownUndergroundMarket has the solution for you.

They’re hosting a pop-up market in Harlem, New York featuring products from local Black women entrepreneurs. The market takes place over two days: Saturday, November 30 and Sunday Dec. 1.

If you’re in the area, you can RSVP here for free. If you’re not near New York City and would still like to support these women, you can check out their products on the following pages. Several of them have online shops where you can also purchase.

Happy Holidays!

Accessories