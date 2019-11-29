Buy Black Friday: Black Brownstone Market

November 29, 2019  |  
By Veronica Wells
1 of 6

Tis the season to spend your money! Living by the rules of consumerism and capitalism might not be the best way to go about living your life. But there’s no denying that Black people were born to floss.  So if you’re going to spend it, you might as well help another Black woman in the process. You don’t know where to find Black women owned businesses? Well, if you’re in New York, UptownUndergroundMarket has the solution for you.

They’re hosting a pop-up market in Harlem, New York featuring products from local Black women entrepreneurs. The market takes place over two days: Saturday, November 30 and Sunday Dec. 1.

If you’re in the area, you can RSVP here for free. If you’re not near New York City and would still like to support these women, you can check out their products on the following pages. Several of them have online shops where you can also purchase.

Happy Holidays!

 

 

Accessories

 

 

Adorn New York 

 

 

AndAndNyc

 

 

Shop Draped

 

 

The Celestine Collection 

Rad Eyewear

My Funky Twisted Soul 

Maiden Denim 

Bellas Goodies 

 

Ultra Violet NYC

View this post on Instagram

We believe we are all purposeful wanderers. This is a gift we gave to all the women last week at our Bali #WanderFULLretreat because we want to speak life over the women. We want them to have something where they can always be reminded of the privilege they have to get to travel around the world and see Jesus in so many different spaces. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We are excited to continue to create opportunities for women to wander with purpose all around the world with our upcoming retreats! Including our April 2020 Yoga Bali retreat with @carolinewyoga – and early bird registration opens for that this Friday! October 11th at 9am (EST). Link in bio for details!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We are also excited to be at @sheisfreenyc starting tomorrow – up until Saturday, where we will be selling these passport holders and some NEW MERCH that we are excited to reveal as well 🌻

A post shared by F U L L Collective 🌻 (@we.are.full) on

We Are Full

Art

View this post on Instagram

Nuff said! ☝🏽

A post shared by Alecia Johnson (@taste_artby_alecia) on

Taste Art by Alecia

Apparel

Have We Steered You Wrong

Source: Courtesy of Vanessa Rae Wells / Vanessa Rae Wells

Vanessa Rae Wells

Chaos Is King

View this post on Instagram

What’s brewing at the Ites Studio Laboratory this week? Dese goodies!! That’s what we got cooking for you. The new ‘Upside’ jacket leading the way. Come on thru this wknd at The Popup Collective at Liberty House 2878 Broadway NY 10025 & 112 st Sat & Sun 11-6 and the following wknd Nov 21-24 we’re on to NOBO Arts and Gift Show in Columbus Ohio. Dec 9-15 we’re at Chelsea Market with NYHC Holiday Handmade Cavalcade. Keep in mind that until years end we will be at Grand Bazaar every Sunday 11-5, 100 W 77 St corner Columbus Ave #NYC #comegeturiteson #indigenousfashion #supportsmallbusiness #makersmovement #indigenousart #africanstyle #africanfashion #africanstyle @project_fe @noboartandgifts @grandbazaarnyc @nyhcollective @chelseamarketny

A post shared by Ites Int (@itesint) on

Ites International

Vintage Nubian

Sweetly Versatile

Bags

Ivory B

J&Y

Oye

Urban Kinks n Curls

Hair and Body

IE Spa Indulgences 

View this post on Instagram

Soak away the whole day with our #Hibiscus #Coconut Bath 🛁

A post shared by BB Bombs (@officialbbbombs) on

Official BB Bombs

Ase Body Care

Toussaint Tinctures

Home Decor

Basket Case Life

TCTLE

Food and Beverage

 

Breathe Cafe

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @creativecliche_ Who’s the official bartender for #sandagasmokesessions? deydreamzzz baby😝☁️🌈 ✨ Premium Rum Punch est. 2009 @deydreemz ✅ VENDOR CONFIRMED 🌟Full bottles for sale during the market! Come stock up for the holidays!!🌟 🗓SUNDAY NOV 24 4p-9p 🤫 Secret location 🛍 Your favorite vendors 🥧 Munchies 🍹 Draaaaanks 🍃 the ultimate 420 session 🤫 If you know…you know . 1st 50 tickets get free door prize😉🍃💨 GET YOUR TICKETS NOW🎟 . Powered by @creativecliche_ x @dantelamar 🚀🔥 #sandagasessions #creativecliche #sandagamarket #420friendly #420nyc 🎟🍃💨🎨🎶💚🚀 #barclayscenter #nyc #brooklynartist #streetart #thebreakfastclub #wendyshow #blackgirlmagic #nycart #nycmusic #nycpainter #nycartist #nyccannabis #nystoners #melaninpoppin #passthedutchie #blackgirlfly #nycartgallery #weedporn #power105 #hot97

A post shared by Dey Dreemz #1 Rumpunch (@deydreemz) on

DeyDreemz

Drunken Unicorn

The Pie Lady NYC

Sweet Dames

 

Fee’s Sweets

 

Shop all of these products this weekend in New York at the Black Brownstone Market. Get your FREE Tickets, here.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456

Trending on MadameNoire

Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN