The Big Payback: Danielle Brooks Hooked Her Boo Up To A Labor Pain Simulator And It’s A Must-See

Life certainly comes at you fast.

Actress Danielle Brooks let fans in on an interesting role swapping experiment during a recent episode of her new Netflix show, A Little Bit Pregnant. The series documents shows Danielle and her partner Dennis as first-time expectant parents as they experience the ultimate journey leading to their little bundle of joy.

Danielle Brooks hooked her partner Dennis up to a contraction simulator to give him a tiny glimpse at what childbirth actually feels like pic.twitter.com/4IWUdqpUiH — Netflix US (@netflix) November 27, 2019

But the real entertainment comes when the Orange is The New Black star hooks Dennis, a former football player, up to a labor simulating machine. The couple recently experienced the real thing when Brooks delivered their baby girl on November 16. The two began dating in 2018 and announced their pregnancy in July.

“I’m so ready for this moment because it’s time for my love to feel what it might feel like to have a contraction,” Brooks says in the clip.

“No. But yes,” Dennis responds when Danielle asks if he’s ready to start. “Just take it easy though.”

As you can imagine, it was not an easy ride for poor Dennis. By the time the simulator gets to level three, he’s moving in his seat like a swaddled baby fighting to escape. Through clenched teeth, Dennis repeatedly yells “Stop playing!” to Danielle’s amusement. By level five, the man literally can’t take anymore.

“And you say I’m dramatic! I may go into labor laughing,” she says after Dennis frees himself from the simulator.

By the end of the experiment, Dennis shares that he’s gained a new respect for women who’ve bore children. “If this is what you’re going to go through, I appreciate it. I’m going to call my mom and tell her that I love her,” he says.

Prior to the experiment, Dennis shares that he’s a bit nervous about the upcoming birth. But from making sure Danielle has her trusty wedge pillow, to repeating the need for his bae to hydrate, Dennis has nothing but the best in mind for his partner and new baby.

“You’re going to be an incredible mom 100 percent, with your personality. I love being with you every moment. I’m looking forward to seeing our little girl, just running for mommy, basically you guys bonding. You holding her and her having your personality. I’d love that,” Dennis sweetly says.

Dennis also spends a short segment speaking to another dad to gain tips on how to be the best supporter in the labor room.

Take a look at their hilarious exchange in the full episode below.