Kevin McCall’s Lawyer Removes Herself From His Child Custody Case

Kevin McCall has been going through it for some time now. But lately, it seems that he’s found himself in more trouble than usual. In addition to fighting a pending domestic violence case, he is also in the midst of fighting for custody of his daughter with Eva Marcille, Marley.

And it’s not going so well. McCall has been described as an unfit parent and a danger to his child by Eva. But his recent behavior in a court room seem to have proven that claim. You’ll recall during his last court appearance, McCall ended up in a physical altercation with law enforcement. He was subsequently arrested and charged with a felony. So much so that McCall’s lawyer in the child custody case has dropped him.

According to our sister site, Bossip, McCall’s lawyer Adamma McKimmon filed court papers yesterday asking to be left off of the case. McKimmon cited an “existing conflict of interest.”

McCall was suing Eva Marcille for joint physical custody of Marley and asking that she pay him child support when she is in his care.

McKimmon has represented other celebrity fathers in similar cases, including Stevie J. and NBA player Jordan McRae.

McKimmon says that McCall recognizes that she’s removed herself from the case and has asked that court papers be given to him so he can prepare for an additional hearing next month.