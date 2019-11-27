Kenya Moore’s Ex Matt Jordan Charged With Assaulting Girlfriend In Denny’s Parking Lot

Matt Jordan’s legal troubles stemming from a July 2019 incident where he reportedly assaulted his then girlfriend at an Arizona Denny’s, seem to be far from over.

The ex-boyfriend of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was recently charged with three misdemeanor counts, one for assault and two for disorderly conduct. If found guilty, each charge faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison, according to TMZ, who obtained the documents.

As we previously reported, Jordan and a woman named Valerie Bell claims he punched her in the face during a heated exchange at the food establishment. Bell also told officers that Jordan aggressively got in her face and snatched her cigarettes. When officers arrived at the scene Jordan was not there, but was able to make an arrest after he attempted to visit Bell’s home.

Jordan has had a series of physically threatening moments during his time on the RHOA, and off camera. The show showed Jordan and Moore’s relationship, which ultimately ended because of the repeated instances of toxicity between them. In one episode, Kenya alleged Jordan had went so far to vandalize her home.

Moore filed a restraining order against Jordan in 2017, the same year she married her now estranged husband Marc Daly. In May 2017, Jordan got into a physical altercation with Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Moore’s co-star, Cynthia Bailey. Just weeks before his July arrest, a chauffeur who drove Moore during a taped episode of RHOA sued Jordan, Thomas and the production company, claiming he was struck by Jordan during the opening of Thomas’ bar in Charlotte.