Chicago Man Reportedly Murdered & Sexually Assaulted 19-Year-Old College Student Because She Ignored His Catcalls

Just days before Thanksgiving, a family is reeling from the loss of their beloved daughter after she was senselessly killed in another instance of toxic masculinity.

On Monday, authorities charged Donald D. Thurman, a 26-year-old Black man, with first degree murder and criminal sexual assault after he confessed to the killing of Ruth George, a 19-year-old Indian-American student at the University of Illinois at Chicago, WLS reports.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Donald Thurman followed, & repeatedly tried to talk to murdered UIC student Ruth George, before grabbing her by the neck, placing her in a chokehold and throwing her into the backseat of her car early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/ARijgSSxN1 — Michelle Gallardo (@GallardoABC7) November 26, 2019

According to police who surveyed surveillance tape, Thurman trailed George into a campus parking lot around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday morning then was seen running from the lot around 2:10 a.m.

Thurman was recently released from prison in December 2018 stemming from a 2016 robbery conviction, reportedly spotted George as she walked past a CTA Blue Line train stop and became incensed when she ignored his repeated catcalls, according to the Chicago Tribune George’s family reported her missing on Saturday after repeated attempts to contact her went unanswered. Police were able to locate her body by tracking her cell phone.

In court on Tuesday prosecutors argued that George around the neck, placing her into a chokehold. After she lost consciousness, he dragged her and threw her in the back seat of her car where he then sexually assaulted her. Thurman confessed to George’s murder after his arrest on Sunday, but not to sexual assault. Thurman’s lawyers argued he suffers from mental illness.

The presiding judge Charles Beach II, ordered Thurman be held in custody without bail. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

George’s mother, who asked to remain unnamed released a statement obtained by the Tribune regarding her daughter’s untimely death.

“Ruth lived out her deep faith in Jesus by loving and serving others, leaving a legacy of Christ-centered kindness and sacrifice,” the statement said. “She was the beloved baby of our family. We grieve with hope. We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator, but our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache.”

George was a sophomore honor student at UIC studying kinesiology with the hopes to one day become a physical therapist. She was an active student who had recently joined a co-ed fraternity for students pursuing medical degrees.

“The traumatic loss of life of one of our community members is very difficult to comprehend and surely invokes a range of emotions for all of us,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis wrote in a statement. “The safety and well-being of everyone at UIC is our foremost concern. I encourage you to continue to take advantage of the prevention tools and resources available on campus and to remain vigilant while you are both on and off campus.”

UIC students honored George’s memory on Monday by holding a vigil and creating a memorial in front of the parking lot where she was murdered.