Marlo Hampton Says She Deserves A Peach While This ATL Housewife Could Stand To Lose Hers

According to Andy Cohen, producers behind Real Housewives of Atlanta haven’t agreed on giving Marlo Hampton a peach despite her being a friend of the show since the fourth season in 2011. He said that people shouldn’t think she will never get one, especially since so many people have told him that she’s deserving of a peach, but as he put it, “I think the short answer on that is: we don’t have a consensus among the group about that.”

“It’s not that I don’t love her, but she’s all over the show – that’s why I think sometimes people get hung up on semantics. And ‘The Housewives’ is not indentured servitude. It is not something that, you know – people volunteer to do it. They’re there because they either want to be or they don’t. So trust and believe that people are being taken care of in one way or another.”

For the record though, if it were up to Hampton, she would have one. The BFF of Nene Leakes told Wendy Williams during a visit to her show this week that she think she’s earned actual housewife status even though she’s not married.

“I feel that I deserve a peach for you all ’cause I want you all and my fans to really see my life and just really get to see who Marlo is because there’s so much more than when you see me come on for two seconds and just stir up some drama,” she said.

Hampton isn’t losing any sleep about it, though. She told Williams that if it’s meant to happen, it will.

“I just feel, also, on the other hand, I’m like, I’m good where I’m at,” she said. “I do feel that God puts you where he wants you to be.”

Williams told her that she could get a pretty penny if she was made into a housewife, and Hampton made it clear she’s well off as is.

“Well I get a cute coin now, Wendy. I do get a cute coin,” she said. “A lot of people are so worried about the title. ‘Oh you’re not a housewife, you don’t have a peach.’ I go on every trip the girls go on.”

When asked whose peach she things could be forfeited, though, she thought for a second. Hampton, presumably referring to Kenya Moore after names were brought up by the audience said, “I won’t ditch her ’cause she’s great TV. I’ll ditch Eva [Marcille],” she said. “I would. Yeah, let’s get rid of Eva. I think Eva. You guys agree?”

A good chunk of the audience clapped in agreement.

In the end, Hampton seems to be doing okay without her peach, and in just the first four episodes in for Season 12, she’s been pretty entertaining. But the RHOA BFF did get giddy when Williams handed her a symbolic peach at the end of the interview, which was cute.

“I finally got my peach! I’m getting a peach!” she said before striking a show pose reminiscent of the ones the ladies do in the show intro.