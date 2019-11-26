Elijah Cummings’ Daughters Endorse His Longtime Staffer For Congressional Seat Over His Widow

Elijah Cummings’ daughters Aida and Jennifer seem to be shaking up the political landscape in the special election for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District.

The sisters recently endorsed Harry Spikes, one of Cummings longtime staffers, just weeks after Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, announced she was vying to fill the shoes her husband left behind after his death in October.

“Our father often said of himself that he was ‘an ordinary man called to an extraordinary mission,’ and Harry embodies that same spirit,” Jennifer wrote in a statement obtained by The Baltimore Sun. Jennifer added that Spikes “has the unique ability to build a multigenerational and diverse coalition of support.”

Harry and Maya are two main contenders who shared a deep love for Cummings along with former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume. Mfume has also announced his intentions to run for the open seat. The three of them were joined on stage during Cummings’ funeral to eulogize the late congressman.

“I am, of course, devastated at the loss of my spouse, but his spirit is with me,” Maya said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun on the day she announced her bid. “I’m going to run this race and I’m going to run it hard, as if he’s still right here by my side.”

She also went on to say that Cummings urged to her to run prior to his death, while he was battling cancer. Maya recently underwent a preventive double mastectomy earlier this month. She agreed to the procedure after losing her mother to breast cancer in 2015 and was hit again when her sister was diagnosed last year.

The special election will be held on April 28 to fill Cummings’ seat for the rest of his term into 2021. A primary election is scheduled for February 4, ahead of the special election.