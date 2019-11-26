Sterling K. Brown Reveals His Son Was Traumatized By Killmonger’s Death In “Black Panther”: “He Was Convulsing”

Actor Sterling K. Brown has tackled so many roles in his career, but nothing impacted his sons more than his role as Killmonger’s father in “Black Panther.”

While appearing on Seth Myer’s show, the host asked the Emmy winner what his kids thought of his performance in “Frozen.”

Brown offered a funny response saying his two sons are, “impressed by it. They’re not impressed that I’m in it.”

He explained he will often ask his boys, who are 8 and 4, what they thought of his acting.

“After it’s over, I was like, ‘You think daddy did a good job?’ And my 8-year-old was like, ‘Yeah, you were fine.'”

But his son, Andrew, had a totally different reaction when he saw “Black Panther” for the first time, where both Brown and his on-screen son, Killmonger, die.

“He’s impressed with it, but here’s a note to the wise. If you take your son to a movie where the character that plays your son dies, he may have a traumatic effect.”

The father of two explained “Black Panther” was the second movie that made Andrew cry. He said that Andrew’s reaction to the film deaths were so emotional, he started convulsing.

“When Killmonger died in the movie, first time in a movie—no, Pete’s Dragon was the first time he cried in a movie,” he said. “This is the second time. But he was convulsing.”

The Hollywood dad has to comfort his son for hours after the movie.

“I had to, like, pick him up, sit him on my lap and rock him and tell him it was gonna be okay,” Brown explained.

“And afterwards, when we went to the after-party, he would not leave my side. He was like, ‘When are we going home? We’re going together. Until then, I’m not leaving you.’ It was beautiful.”

Even when the lights and cameras are rolling, fatherhood never stops.