8 Holiday Travel Hacks We Bet You Never Thought Of

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… kind of. The holicraze season reminds you that time is flying by and all you want to do is put on that comfy pair of sweats, drink something strong, and not be bothered by that annoying cousin or uncle. In addition to the long list of gifts, grocery shopping, and emails to wrap up, you’ve also got to book those flights, take that train … alongside thousands of other people. That’s where these hacks come in handy to help you keep your cool. Some of these travel tips are especially useful during the holidays, but can be applied year round.

TIP ONE

Book a red eye flight. Late flights are notoriously cheaper, plus you’ll miss the holiday airport rush, including screaming children. Flying out on the actual holiday is another way to avoid crowds and get a cheaper flight.

TIP TWO

Get to know Seat Guru. This website is a great way to see the layout of the exact plane you’ll be flying on, as well as choose your ideal seat. The site even lists the noisiest locations on the plane and seats with no recline.

TIP THREE

If you’ve got a long flight to your destination, there are a few things you’re going to want to invest in: a good eye mask, sound cancelling headphones, and some entertainment. Be sure to download back up movies to your tablet as some planes no longer have movies.

TIP FOUR

Use those hotel travel sized amenities and samples from Sephora for your own in-flight beauty kit. Spritzes of face spray and aromatic lotion are great mood boosters on those long, stuffy flights.

TIP FIVE

A video of Naomi Campbell’s plane routine went viral this year, but the supermodel was on to something when she sanitized her surroundings. A plane is a cesspool of germs and stale, recycled air. There’s nothing worse than showing up for the holidays or a dream vacation and feeling a sniffle coming on. Prepare yourself by investing in Clorox Wipes, hand sanitizer and if you’re feeling strongly, a face mask. You can even purchase a seat and tray cover here. Your immunity will thank you.

TIP SIX

When you pack, cover your clothes in tissue paper to reduce wrinkling. You can also place a dryer sheet in your luggage to reduce static and keep your clothes smelling so fresh and so clean.

TIP SEVEN

Get creative! Use your weekly pill container to store jewelry, an eye glass case for your cords and chargers, and prescription pill bottles for lotions and hair cream. You can also wrap your shoes in a shower cap to keep them protected and prevent germs from spreading.

TIP EIGHT

Bring an empty water bottle. Avoid TSA making you toss your water bottle and a six dollar bottle in the airport shop. Just fill it up at the water fountain once you’re through security.