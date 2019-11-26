Deyjah Harris’ Mom Seemingly Responds To T.I.’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview: “Whew Chile, The Narcissism”

T.I finally responded to the controversial comments he made regarding attending his daughter’s gynecologist appointments to check for her hymen.

A few weeks ago, the rapper appeared on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast and told the hosts that he made a yearly habit of going to his daughter Deyjah’s doctor’s appointments to check to ensure she was still a virgin.

The podcast episode has since been deleted, but the backlash from his revelations were relentless and swift online.

The father of 6 finally addressed the controversy on “Red Table Talk,” telling Jada and her mother Adrienne that he wasn’t actually in the room when the exams took place.

“Let me set this record straight. I was never in any exam room, that was an assumption, a falsity. I never said it was being done present day as an 18-year-old. I never said her mother wasn’t present.”

He also said that his actions were misinterpreted as controlling, but really it was an expression of extreme care.

“In order to guide and direct, you have to have a certain level of control. In the age when Black women are the most unprotected, unattended, disregarded women on the planet. I’m being criticized because I’m going above and beyond because I’m willing to protect mine,” he explained.

Continuing, “The slimy, grimy, chubby little fingered little boys who want to come in and defile the sanctity… Anything that is the most important thing in my life, I’m going to handle that with extreme care.”

He also acknowledged he didn’t understand how his actions were an extension of patriarchal notions of purity, because he admittedly didn’t know what patriarchy meant.

While Dehyjah continued to be mum while her father continues to speak publicly about her sex life, Deyjah’s mom may have had something to say about the entire situations.

“Whew Chile, the narcissism,” Ms. Niko wrote on Instagram shortly after the episode aired.

Hopefully this all dies down so Deyjah can live her personal life in private again.