Lauryn Hill’s Cousin Facing Jail Time In Refusing To Pay Her Back

Earlier this month, we reported that Lauryn Hill had sued her cousin Gerald Hill after he repeatedly refused to repay the $65,000 she loaned him in 2017. Gerald has yet to give Hill any money toward the loan.

There’s been a new development in the case. According to The Blast, Gerald is facing jail time unless he surrenders his bank records.

Court documents show that on November 8, a New Jersey judge has agreed with Lauryn’s suit against her cousin and found that Gerald had violated Lauryn’s rights to her money by refusing to turn over his financial records.

If he fails to turn over the records within ten days, an arrest warrant will be issued and he will be taken into police custody.

The lawsuit began in June of 2018. Lauryn initially loaned Gerald $65,000 in June 2017. He signed a contract agreeing to pay the money back by September 2017. The cousins agreed that if paid the loan, he would not have to pay interest.

The contract the two signed stated that if Gerald did not repay the loan by September 2017, he would have to 10% annual interest. Because he did not make a single payment on the loan, an additional clause went into effect increasing the interest rate as stated in the loan agreement.

Gerald never showed up in court to speak for himself, despite being served.

This past August, a judge granted Lauryn a default judgment of $72, 886.62

He will also be responsible for covering Lauryn’s attorneys’ fees.