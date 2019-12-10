Everyday Personal Items That Make Great Stocking Stuffers

1 of 17

Opening my stocking has always been my favorite part of Christmas. My stocking is where my mom always dropped the everyday necessities I loved, but wouldn’t necessarily ask for as a present. It’s where she’d replenish my favorite mascara or replace a pair of footies I’d lost, or put me on to a new hair product she’d heard was good for my curls. I never knew what I’d find inside my stocking, but the surprises were always good and I was always grateful for whatever I was gifted for months to come. With Christmas just 15 days away, you’ve likely already gotten your big purchases out of the way. But if you’re stuck on what to stuff in that stocking hanging by the mantle piece, keep reading. Whether you’re searching for your mother, daughter, sister, or yourself, you’re sure to love these everyday items that are packaged extra special for the holiday season this year. DRUNK ELEPHANT Precious Cargo™ Kit ($88) One of the best things I did for my skin last year was start keeping my skincare routine consistent when I travel. The thing is no one wants to take the time to put all of their favorite products into those little travel containers, and most brands don’t make travel size versions of the really good stuff. Lucky for us, Drunk Elephant does and their Precious Cargo Holiday kit has everything needed for a facial on the go. Inside of the custom travel bag you’ll find the brand’s best-selling TLC Sukari Babyfacial™ mask, Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, Shaba™ Eye Serum, Lala Retro™ moisturizer, and Beste No.9™ cleanser. You’ll basically need nothing else.

Greentop Gifts Clarence Claus™ Socks ($12) Make it Christmas, but Black with these Clarence Claus socks that will never go out of style over the years. Wrap it up in the brand’s seasonal gift wrapping for an extra touch.

Nails.INC Joyful Nail Polish Duo($15) This is not your mother’s red nail polish. Nails.INC’s Nail Polish Duo includes both a glitter and high shine shade so you can switch up your look from Christmas into the New Year. And both polishes are enriched with frankincense oil to strengthen your nails and protect it against daily damage — which can also protect against chipping.

GLEEM Electric Toothbrush ($25) Dropping a toothbrush in someone’s stocking might seem like throwing shade, but Gleem is actually an upgrade. This electric toothbrush is sleek and simple, coming equipped with a sonic vibration motor, one pulsing mode, and an LED power-on indicator. A two-minute timer with 30-second intervals ensures you give all of your teeth the attention they deserve and it comes with a travel case so you can store it away neatly and take it with you when you’re away from home.

Bliss Hydration Salvation™ Moisturizing Camellia Facial Oil ($22) At this time of year, we all know we need to step up our moisture game, and Bliss makes doing so a luxury experience with this Hydration Salvation™ Moisturizing Camellia Facial Oil. The vegan product is powered by 10% fermented camellia oil which delivers antioxidants to the skin and produces free fatty acids to “plump, rejuvenate and replenish even the most parched complexions.” Your bestie will thank you for putting this oil in her life.

Joy Pink Women’s Holiday Gift Set ($9.88) Put a little Joy into the tiring task of shaving with this Holiday Gift Set that comes with one razor, three additional cartridges, and a mousse. I promise you you can’t get all of that from any other razor brand for under $10, and with a five-bladed head, protective lubrastrip, and non-slip grip, you might not get as close a shave either.

Glow by Daye Holiday Gift Bundle ($75) Shower caps and satin bonnets are a natural girl’s best friend and this holiday bundle puts them in one package, with the addition of a deep conditioning heat cap and soft hood dryer attachment. We all know at least one woman with hair goals on her 2020 resolutions lists, help her get a head start with this gift set.

Source: Murad / Glowy Vibesmurad Glowy Vibes ($12) Glowing skin isn’t just for the summer time and Murad is making sure your face can shine wherever you go this winter with this Glowy Vibes Limited edition Hydro-Dynamic™ Ultimate Moisture cream. The lightweight product promises 24-hour hydration and it already comes in a travel-ready size so you have no excuses when it comes to using it consistently.

Your Super Squad Brush Set ($54) There’s not a makeup lover in the world who wouldn’t jump at the chance to try out a new makeup brush. Make that a whole set and you might easily win the honor of best gift ever with this set from GlamSquad that includes six full-size, high-quality synthetic brushes.

Frosted Sugar Cookie Shea Sugar Scrub ($8.99) Everything about this scrub screams Christmas, from the name to the scent. Keep the holiday vibes flowing well into the new year with this delicious shea scrub that will keep you nostalgia and nice and smooth.

Toast Hemp Extract ($55) Know someone who’s looking to boost their overall health in the new year? Give them a boost with one of Toast’s Hemp Extracts. The product, made with fractionated coconut oil is rich in MCT, which is known for aiding in fat loss, energy and brain health.

Clean & Cute Panty Wash ($14.99) Take concern for your delicates — and your delicate areas — to the next level with this panty wash designed by Black gynecologist Tosha Rogers, OBGYN. Developed to remove all vaginal discharge, this detergent is anti-bacterial, anti-yeast, and anti-mold, meaning it will protect your panties as much as it does your private parts.

Lime Crime Season’s Best Gift Set ($28) Diversify the color of the season with this gift set from Lime Crime which features a terracotta red shade, sheer mauve, and clear gloss to keep lips popping in various ways throughout the holidays.

SheaMoisture Restoration Hair Kit ($14.99) There’s not a naturalista alive who doesn’t appreciate the restorative properties of JBCO. This holiday kit from SheaMoisture brings the best product’s from the brand’s Jamaican Black Castor Oil collection in one package to bring hair back to life in 2020.

Cantu Extra Hold Elastic Hook Bands ($3) There isn’t a woman alive who isn’t constantly replacing lost hair ties or looking for an alternative to the snagging and pulling said hair accessories sometimes cause. Enter Cantu’s new Hook Bands which are perfect for pulling hair back and up without the breakage and knotting. You also can’t beat the price tag.

Vaseline All-Over Body Balm Stick ($5.99) Bring the healing power of Vaseline to your loved one in the new year with this convenient all-over body balm stick that’s perfect for on-the-go needs. Whether the issue is winter dryness or chaffing from sports, this stick will take care of it.