82-Year-Old Female Bodybuilder Sends Break-In Suspect To Hospital: “I Had Really Did A Number On That Man”

An 82-year-old Black woman from Rochester, New York, showed that she wasn’t the one to play with after a male suspect attempted to burglarize her home.

Willie Murphy gave a first person account to WHAM-TV regarding why she was forced to defend herself last Thursday after a strange man knocked on her door around 11 p.m., requesting that she call an ambulance.

“He was outside saying please call an ambulance because ‘I’m sick! I’m sick!'” Murphy said.

Murphy, who deadlifts 225 pounds during her daily visits to the local YMCA, said she told the man she would help him, but would not allow him to step foot into her home. Murphy said denying her request angered the man.

“I hear a loud noise,” she told WHAM-TV. “I’m thinking, what the heck was that? The young man is in my home. He broke the door.”

Murphy then decided she would pick “fight” between ‘flight or fight,’ as she came to the realization that this unknown man was creeping throughout her house.

“I picked up the table, and I went to work on him,” said Murphy. “The table broke.”

“And when he’s down,” she added, “I’m jumping on him.” Murphy then said after the man was on the ground, she grabbed a bottle of shampoo to flood his eyes with the mixture.

“I grabbed the shampoo,” she continued. “Guess what? He’s still on the ground. In his face, all of it, the whole thing.”

Murphy then took a broom and went to town. “I got the broom,” she said. “He’s pulling the broom. I’m hitting him with the broom.”

Reportedly, when first responders came to the house, they were so enamored with Murphy that they asked to take selfies.

“He picked the wrong house to break into,” Murphy said.