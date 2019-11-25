Hoda Kotb Is Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Joel Schiffman

Longtime “Today” host, Hoda Kotb is engaged. Hoda shared the news earlier today on her morning show, surprising her fellow coworkers.

“I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours asked me to let you guys in on a secret. Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged. Joel proposed to me. I had no idea. It was our usual vacation. We ended up having a little dinner on the beach. We were done with the dinner, I was eating the churros, licking the bottom of the bowl. And he was like, ‘I have something else I’d like to say. He said some beautiful things then he got down on one knee and he said, ‘Will you be my wife?’ And I said yes.”

When asked what did her daughters say, Hoda said, “How are we going to explain your parents are going to get married? We’re still trying to figure that out.”

According to PEOPLE, Hoda, 55, has been dating Joel Schiffman, a 61-year-old financier for six years. They were together when Hoda adopted her eldest daughter Haley in in 2017 and Hope Catherine earlier this year.

Schiffman was left off of the domestic adoption application to keep things simple. But when Haley was adopted, she told PEOPLE that Haley will call him dad.

Kota moved Joel into her home in 2016. Around that time, she told Sirus XM, ““It’s a little weird to be in your 50s and we’re like ‘Hey, we’re moving in!’ It’s like we’re kids. It’s so weird.”

This will be the second marriage for Kotb who was married to Buris Kanga from 2005 to 2007.

Kotb has an adult daughter Kyle from a previous marriage.

You can watch the moment Hoda shared the news of her engagement in the video below.