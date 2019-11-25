Inside Safaree & Erica Mena’s Met Gala Themed Baby Shower

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels celebrated the pending arrival of their baby girl with an extravagant baby shower.

The two opted for a Met Gala themed baby shower and had the glitzy and glamorous decorations to pay homage to fashion’s biggest night. The decor was wall to wall pink, and the mom-to-be rocked a sexy look by fashion designer Karen Sabag. The gown featured feathers and a daring thigh high slit. The “Love & Hip Hop” star set off the look with a pink wig to match.

Erica thanked the designer for making the dress and called it, “perfect.”

“The perfect Met Gala Baby Shower dress,” Erica wrote on Instagram. ” Special thank you to @karensabagofficial for making this dress Saturday morning starting at 5am. You went up and beyond last minute and made sure I had the perfect dress. Thank you to my sis @remyma who picked up my late night call and made this all happen. From you, Karen and her amazing Mother. I so thank you Queens. You are all so appreciated,”

Safaree rocked a matching all pink look, wearing a salmon-colored blazer and pink dyed hair. He shared his final look with Instagram before heading to the festivities.

Safaree surprised his forever bride during the party with an impromptu “Smooth Criminal” dance. He even tried to hit the iconic “Michael Jackson” lean.

Many of the “Love & Hip Hop” fam showed up for the occasion, including a surprise appearance from Joe Budden and Cyn Santana, who have been estranged for months amid infidelity rumors.

You can watch a recap of their day below: