Second Person Arrested In Disappearance Of UFC Fighter’s Missing Stepdaughter

A second individual was arrested over the mysterious disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, the 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC heavy weight fighter, Walt Harris.

Blanchard, a student at the Southern Union State Community College in Alabama, has been missing for a month after she was last spotted at a convenience store in Auburn on October 23.

On Saturday, Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher, 35, was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree kidnapping on Saturday, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told ABC News. The details of Fisher’s arrest are under the jurisdiction of a gag order, the outlet reports.

#FindAniah: Second suspect charged in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping provided transportation to Ibraheem Yazeed and disposed of evidence, according to court docs https://t.co/NiXNssiGMU pic.twitter.com/ttuHZxpKFy — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) November 25, 2019

Police believe Fisher provided Yazeed transportation and helped him expose of evidence, WVTM 13 reports.

Fisher was arrested two weeks after authorities detained Ibraheem Yazeed on November 7 in Escambia County, Florida and extradited to Alabama. He was identified as a person of interest by authorities after he was seen with Blanchard on surveillance footage.

According to a witness report noted on the arrest affidavit, Yazeed was seen forcing Blanchard into her car. The vehicle was discovered in Montgomery, Alabama, two days after she was reported missing. Details found inside the car led authorities to believe there was foul-play.

“Blood evidence was discovered in the passenger’s compartment of the vehicle that was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury. The evidence was submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and confirmed to be that of Aniah Blanchard,” read an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

Both the UFC and the Governor of Alabama have announced rewards totaling $30,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in Blanchard’s disappearance.

“I won’t rest until I find you baby girl! I love you!” Harris wrote on Instagram on November 2.

Harris has used his social media to spread awareness regarding his loved ones disappearance. Our thoughts and prayers are with Blanchard’s family and friends during this difficult time.