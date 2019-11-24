Gabrielle Union Will No Longer Be A Judge On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Gabrielle Union is exiting NBC’s America’s Got Talent after being a judge on the show for just one season, Today reports. Union didn’t leave alone, with fellow judge Julianne Hough also leaving her post as a judge.

There’s been no explanation offered about why she exited the talent show after such a short stay. When she first came on the show along with Hough, they were replacing longtime judges Heidi Klum and Mel B. No word on who will be replacing Union and Hough, but judges Terry Crews, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell will be returning for the 15th season.

Even though the Think Like A Man star won’t be on NBC anymore, she is keeping herself busy with her fashion endeavors and other television commitments. She is currently starring in L.A’s Finest, a spin-off series of the Bad Boys franchise, alongside Jessica Alba on Spectrum Originals. We’re sure she’s also keeping busy as a partner of New York & Company, whom she released a fall collection with this year. She also just collaborated with Amazon to create an Active Lifestyle Gift Guide for the holidays.