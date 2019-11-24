Simone Biles’ Sexual Abuse Claims Against Larry Nassar Were Never Investigated

Simone Biles recently vented about her disappointment regarding there being no investigation into her sexual abuse allegations against USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar. Biles was one of the first women to come forward about being abused by Nassar, so her claims not being investigated was hurtful.

“Can’t tell you how hard this is to read and process,” she tweeted when she found out. “The pain is real and doesn’t just go away…especially when new facts are still coming out. What is it going to take for a complete and independent investigation of both USOPC and USAG?

The Wall Street Journal even accused USA Gymnastics of not keeping Biles informed about the investigation.

It’s been a tough year for the four-time Olympic gold medalist. Earlier this year, her brother Tevin Biles-Thomas was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in connection with a triple murder that happened on New Year’s Eve last year. Even though she was recently crowned 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year by Team USA, receiving more crushing news puts a dimmer on any bright moment. Due to all the recent stress, Biles tweeted “numb is becoming a normal feeling.”

The Ohio native called USA Gymnastics out previously for feeling like they didn’t protect their female athletes.

“You had one job ,” she tweeted during the summer. ” You literally had one job and you couldn’t protect us.”

Nassar has been accused of sexual abusing 140 women. He was sentenced to 40 to 175 years.

Synonymous with making history, synonymous with AMAZING us all every time she competes. GIVE IT UP for the 2019 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year, @Simone_Biles!#TeamUSAAwards, Best of the Year presented by @DowNewsroom pic.twitter.com/xcYqRDYhrn — Team USA (@TeamUSA) November 20, 2019

Can’t tell you how hard this is to read and process. The pain is real and doesn’t just go away…especially when new facts are still coming out. What’s it going to take for a complete and independent investigation of both USOPC and USAG??? https://t.co/UrDXIrTng9 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 22, 2019