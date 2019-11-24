R. Kelly’s Lawyer Denies Joycelyn Savage’s Claims Of Psychological And Sexual Abuse

Yesterday, R. Kelly’s former girlfriend Joycelyn Savage revealed she has partnered with Patreon, a paid content site, to tell the truth about her abusive relationship with R. Kelly. In a post titled “Where It All Started: A Brief Story on How I Met Robert,” the 23-year-old opened up about her toxic relationship that began when she was 19-years-old, admitting that he did indeed keep her from communicating with her family, something she frequently denied in the past. Now, Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg has come forward to deny Savage’s allegations of abuse and accused her of seeking personal profit in exchange for lies.

“It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert,” Greenberg wrote in a statement to Variety. “Obviously, if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit. We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the obvious profiteering it is.”’

Savage spoke about how her relationship with Kelly went from her being showered with lavish gifts and promises of a music career to being sexually and psychologically abused. She shared disturbing details about her experience with Kelly, described how his security would stand guard by the bathroom while she took showers and how Kelly demanded she call him “Daddy.”

Kelly is currently behind bars facing federal grand jury indictments in New York and Illnois for paying off victims to ensure their silence and having sexual relationships with underage girls.