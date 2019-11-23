Chris Brown And Ammika Harris Welcome Their Baby Boy

Chris Brown and his ex, Ammika Harris, have been creating Instagram posts that are hinting that they welcomed their baby boy. By the looks of his Instagram, his son was born on November 20, 2019. The “Indigo” singer posted a black and white picture of him looking down, probably at his newborn son, with a big smile across his face with that date as the caption.

His ex, Ammika Harris, had also posted to her IG story, saying “I was in love, when I first saw you, ” seemingly referring to her new baby.

Breezy also posted a pic where he was sporting a hoodie with “BORN” going down the side of the hood.

Chris Brown’s reps have not released any statements but it’s clear that Royalty, 5, is now a big sister. Congrats to Brown and Harris!