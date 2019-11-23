Angela Simmons Suffers Another Loss After Grandmother Passes Away
Just a few short weeks after the one year anniversary of the death of her son’s father Sutton Tennyson, Angela Simmons is enduring another terrible loss. She revealed via Instagram that her grandmother has died.
“Last night heaven gained an angel,” the Growing Up Hip Hop star wrote. “My Grandmother… I can’t believe I’m even typing this. Grandma… I miss you already. I love you. I can hear your voice telling me don’t worry. It’s so hard not to. Man. Wasn’t really expecting this. Until we meet again.”
She shared pictures of her grandmother, June, holding her son, Sutton Jr., when he was a newborn. June was her maternal grandmother.
Our condolences go out to Angela, JoJo, Vanessa and the rest of their family.
Honestly I don’t know how to feel right now. I’m lost for words, this all happened so suddenly. I regret not talking to you you enough, I regret not coming to see you enough. God made sure we had 1 last convo before you left this earth and I know there was a reason for that! They never lie when they say cherish the times with the ones you love. R.I.P. Grandma June(Far right). Heaven has gained an 👼🏾 😢