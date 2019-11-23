Angela Simmons Suffers Another Loss After Grandmother Passes Away

Just a few short weeks after the one year anniversary of the death of her son’s father Sutton Tennyson, Angela Simmons is enduring another terrible loss. She revealed via Instagram that her grandmother has died.

“Last night heaven gained an angel,” the Growing Up Hip Hop star wrote. “My Grandmother… I can’t believe I’m even typing this. Grandma… I miss you already. I love you. I can hear your voice telling me don’t worry. It’s so hard not to. Man. Wasn’t really expecting this. Until we meet again.”

She shared pictures of her grandmother, June, holding her son, Sutton Jr., when he was a newborn. June was her maternal grandmother.

Our condolences go out to Angela, JoJo, Vanessa and the rest of their family.