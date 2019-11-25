1 of 16

of 16

It’s always obvious, from the outside looking in, where a couple’s communication falls apart. But when you’re in the relationship—in the argument—it feels like a labyrinth. You truly don’t know where you got turned around, how you wound up at this place, how your partner could have possibly interpreted what you just said that way, or how the hell you’ll get of here. A lot of that is because we get so in our own heads while we are arguing with our partners. We care so much about the relationship, that when an argument comes up, our emotions rise, and we struggle to see clearly. We can forget what the end goal is. We forget to ask ourselves, “Is this comment helpful?” or “Why might my partner have said that/feel that way?” We just see red. We panic. We are frightened and sad, and it can come out as what looks like anger. But anyone on the outside looking in could say, “Here—right there—that’s where you made a wrong turn. And then you just spiraled into a danger zone.” Great relationships aren’t great because nothing ever goes wrong—because everyone is always on their best behavior and anticipating everyone’s needs. Nuh-uh. There is no such relationship. Great relationships are great because the communication is great. People do mess up, disappoint one another, frustrate each other, and make each other sad. But finding ways to communicate feelings and needs in a way that doesn’t further agitate the problem, or turn it into more than it needs to be, is what keeps a couple on solid footing. And that type of communication doesn’t always come naturally. It is learned. Sometimes, it has to be learned differently in each relationship as every person is different, but there are some tools that seem to be helpful across the board. Here are signs of efficient communication in a relationship. via GIPHY You don’t tell someone how he’s acting You don’t tell your partner how he is behaving—because nobody likes having someone else explain to them what they are doing or project something onto them. Statements like, “You’re being a dick right now” or “You’re really overreacting” generally just make the argument get worse, because it feels like finger pointing.

via GIPHY Instead, you ask how he’s feeling Rather than ever assigning a behavior or emotion to your partner, you ask him what he’s feeling. Even if you don’t like the way he is behaving, you don’t tell him how he’s behaving because that’s a form of telling someone how he’s feeling. You simply ask, “Are you okay?” or “What’s going on with you right now?” These simple questions have a way of making someone reflect on his own behavior, without feeling accused of something.

via GIPHY Allowing an end of the day wind down When you live with a partner, you can walk in the door to find a person there, wanting your attention, after you’ve dealt with a difficult coworker, sat in traffic, and generally had a stressful day. In a healthy relationship, each person understands that, when someone walks in the door, he or she may not be ready to give his or her full attention just yet.

via GIPHY Rather than just demanding attention Unhealthy communication comes from a very me-centric place. So, the person who gets home first can be eagerly awaiting her partner to get home, wanting the interaction to be loving and playful right away. When she doesn’t get that—because her partner is tired and just walked in the door—she withdraws. She stops being affectionate. She takes it personally. A healthy couple allows for a wind down period, before expecting each other’s full attention each night.

via GIPHY Admitting feelings of sadness and neglect Good communication is going to mean being vulnerable sometimes. It is going to mean that when you feel you need comfort, you need more attention, or you need a little more affection than usual, you just state it. When you need more love from your partner, you ask for it. You say, “I’m feeling fragile right now. Can you be extra nice to me?”

via GIPHY Rather than turning those into coldness Those who aren’t good at communication are often uncomfortable being vulnerable. So, when they want more love or attention from their partner, rather than simply state that, they find manipulative or passive aggressive ways to try to get it. When they don’t get it right away—because their partner doesn’t pick up on the signs—they become cold and mean.

via GIPHY Stating when you must be prioritized Sometimes, you just have to tell your partner, “I need you to make me a priority today.” Like, for example, when it’s your very good friend from childhood who is in town. You want your partner to get to know her. He tells you that he’s been invited to something that day that he really wants to do. You just tell him, “It’s important to me that you get to know my friend. Can you stay with us today?”

via GIPHY Rather than leaving hints Inefficient communication in the last scenario is passive aggressive. One might, in that case, say, “Yup. That’s fine. Do what you want to do. I don’t care.” She might get upset simply that the man even asked what he should do, rather than instinctively knowing. But we can’t get mad at our partners for not reading our minds. All we can do is tell them what we want, and if they do it, that’s good enough.

via GIPHY Never suggesting the other’s intention “You’re doing this because you want this” or “You were trying to make me feel this way by doing that” or “You were trying to get things to go this way by doing that.” Nobody ever likes to be told what their intentions are. The moment you say that to someone, you back him into a corner. He already feels that by denying what you’ve said, you feel he’s lying. The conversation gets stuck.

via GIPHY But rather, stating your feelings Rather than stating what the other person is feeling or why the other person is doing something, just say what you are feeling. I know it’s a trick as old as time that couples counselors always advise, but they do it for a reason: there is value in just telling your partner how you feel. He cares about you, so that’s something he’ll respond to.

via GIPHY Waiting for a good opening We have to read the room a bit. This is especially true when you live with your partner. He has other obligations and relationships and tasks. He can’t always give you his full attention. In healthy communication, you read the room. You don’t bring up one stressful thing when your partner is already under at tremendous amount of stress. You don’t share a personal story when he’s clearly bogged down by a work task and can’t give you the attention you require.

via GIPHY Not throwing a tantrum over being ignored In unhealthy communication, one person just wants attention when she wants it, and throws a tantrum when her partner cannot give it at a moment’s notice. She misunderstands what it means to be her partner’s priority, believing it should mean he drops everything else and lets everyone else down, any time she demands attention.

via GIPHY Leaving room for everyone’s problems No matter what is going on in either of your lives, there has to be the understanding that the biggest problem in one person’s life feels like a big deal. What that means is that, while one person may be in a terrible fight with her family, if her partner doesn’t get the promotion he wanted, both of those problems deserve attention.

via GIPHY And never saying, “I only have time for me today” In a good relationship, you don’t find one person say, “I can’t help you right now—I have my own problems.” Inefficient communication occurs when one person attempts to get comfort from the other, and the latter lashes out, finding it insensitive that his partner would ask for comfort when he is going through something himself. Nobody feels supported in that situation.

via GIPHY Speaking in earnest, with a respectful tone Good communication means saying what you want, need, think, and feel in a measured way. It means expressing yourself, without jumping to conclusions, or inserting any sort of accusation or assumption in your tone, so the other person feels she has a fair shot to respond.