Why It’s Okay To Say “I’m Putting My Relationship First Tonight”

I've always been very conscious about not being one of those women who always puts her relationship first and actually pushes just about every other area of her life aside, in favor of her relationship. I think women are made to feel particularly bad when they do this—if they start spending too much time with their partner and not enough time with their friends or if they forego career-related events in favor of being with their man, people begin to judge them. We don't want to be that b*tch who everyone says is just obsessed with her relationship and has no life outside of it. I know that I, personally, have always worked hard not to become that woman. But, like with many things, it's possible to overcorrect. I've done a perfectly good job at having a life outside of my relationship. I have a very busy social life, with many close friendships I've curated over the years. I have created many career opportunities for myself, and have put myself on the minds of many who might think of me for this job or that gig. These are all wonderful things. These realities also mean that my calendar is always full. Not only is it full, but there are even multiple things competing for every hour time slot on it. My relationship is also something that must now compete for my time. Recently, my partner and I just realized that we hadn't ignored everything else in favor of our relationship: we'd done the exact opposite. And now it's time to re-center a bit. The other areas of my life are doing just fine, but it's my love life that needs some TLC. Here is why it's okay to tell everyone, "I'm putting my relationship first today." Your friends aren't your life partners Your friends, as wonderful as they are, are not your life partners. In fact, they have their own life partners (and if they don't yet, they will one day). They don't need to be the nucleus of your life. They don't even expect to be. Furthermore, if you look to them to be one of your centers, you'll be disappointed. Eventually, they'll section off into a quieter life with their significant others, as everyone does. Then you'll be like, "Where did everybody go?"

You only get one partner It's natural that your nucleus is your romantic partner. That's why that is the person we call our "partner" and the only person who receives that title, while many get the title of friend. Your friends will slowly prioritize their romantic relationships, too. They don't need you to be there for them all of the time. And they'll understand if you give a little more attention to your relationship.

So nurture your nucleus Of course it's important to keep your friendships and be there for your friends. But there is an understanding about your romantic relationship, and that is this: you and your partner will share everything and you will take on each other's experiences and emotions. When you are depressed, so too is your partner. When you are ecstatic and successful, so too is your partner. And visa versa. If you think of it that way, your relationship is really an energy source in your life. If you don't pay the bill on that energy source (aka tend to your relationship) that energy will be shut off.

Colleagues respect it I used to think that career peers didn't want to know I was in a relationship or at least didn't want to feel that it interfered with my work at all. I thought that if I let them know I was leaving work early one evening to be with my partner, that they'd roll their eyes, and think I don't take my work seriously enough. But, that's not true. In fact, what is true is that often, career professionals respect someone who prioritizes her personal relationships. It's a sign of stability. It's a sign of loyalty. Those are good career traits, too.

They want to, too On many occasions, I have even inspired my professional peers to prioritize their partners and families, too. When I've been the first to say, "This task can wait until tomorrow: dinner with my partner cannot" I'll see peers nod, respect that, and say, "You're right. I should have dinner with my family." Remember that everybody wants to have and nurture loving relationships—even the most hardworking, dedicated colleague of yours. They won't see you as weak for prioritizing your relationship.

It's not your relationship vs your career Perhaps you have thoughts of, "I just need to work, work, work and taking too much time off to be with my partner interferes with my success." You're just seeing things like, date night or vacation with your partner as times you are not working. You see that time as in direct conflict with your career success. But that's actually not the case.

A good relationship boosts your career When you're with the right person, your relationship is actually good for your career. You bounce ideas off of your partner. Your partner reminds you of all of your strengths that you sometimes overlook. Your partner gives you a pep talk when you need it. And just being with him, getting that love, and being happy puts you in a good mindset for success. When you prioritize your relationship, you are still also prioritizing your career.

Life is about relationships When you think of why you want career and financial stability, what comes to mind? I would imagine something like family or marriage or the freedom to travel or a nice home. Well, if you've identified those things as the point of life and the reason for your work, then doesn't it seem a bit silly to forego those, if you have access to them now, in favor of work? That's a bit like putting the cart before the horse. It's losing sight of the whole reason you're working.

One day, it's all you'll have Maybe you're someone who loves what you do so much that you'll always be working, in some capacity, until the day you die—you won't really retire. Fine. But life will slow down. You won't always have the bustling career you have now. One day, all you'll have left to enjoy is your personal relationships. And, perhaps more specifically, your romantic one with your partner. It's the one thing that is consistent and doesn't rely on the markets or the economy or politics in your workplace. Shouldn't the thing that will always be there get the most of your energy?

It doesn't make you weak It was hard for me to start telling people, "I can't make it to your party—my partner and I are having date night that night." I feared it made me look like one of those codependent women who just wanted to be with her boyfriend and nobody else. But you know what? I've found people actually totally know that I am, in fact, quite independent. They actually just respect the fact that I know what my priorities are and I have conviction in then. It doesn't make me look weak—it makes me look strong. It shows I care more about the attention of one important person than the attention of many strangers.

Does your partner do it for you? Make you feel like a priority, that is? Is he willing to say no to other invitations and opportunities, in order to spend time with you? If he does, then you absolutely owe it to him to do the same. You can't have a relationship in which only one person makes sacrifices to make the relationship work. Eventually, your partner won't feel happy like that.

It strengthens your bond The very act of saying, "Sorry world, not today—I know there are things you want me to do and places you want me to be, but today, my partner gets my full attention" makes your bond with your partner stronger. In fact, if you have to do that to get time with your partner, your bond with him will be stronger than the bond between two people who are always together simply because they have nothing else to do. You choose to be here. You had other choices, but you chose your partner. That's powerful.

The opportunities won't go away You will not lose your career because once or twice a month, you choose date night with your partner over cocktails with associates. If you have established yourself as a hard-working individual who is dedicated to your career, people's opinions of you won't change all because you miss one or two networking happy hours every month.

People you respect do it, too It's true. Perhaps you didn't notice it. But, start investigating. You may find that the professionals you look up to—the ones you assume have no life outside of work—do, in fact, have their ways in which they prioritize their relationship. You may find that your boss leaves early every Friday not to travel to some convention but to have dinner with his wife or be at his child's soccer game. Most successful people do have meaningful relationships in their life—being emotionally stable tends to go hand in hand with A) having meaningful relationships and B) having success.