Antonio Brown Countersues Britney Taylor, Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown, 31, recently filed a countersuit against Britney Taylor, a 28-year-old Black woman who accused Brown of rape.

In September Taylor filed a suit in Broward County, Florida, alleging that Brown sexually assaulted her three times over the course of a year between 2017-2018. Brown and Taylor were college friends, which morphed into a business relationship when Taylor, a former gymnast, became his trainer.

In Brown’s claim, filed on Wednesday, he suggests Taylor is seeking revenge because he declined to invest $1.645 million in Taylor’s gymnastics complex which operates out of Memphis, Tennessee, NBC News reports. He also alleges Taylor initiated the advancement of their relationship from platonic to romantic, arguing that any contact between them was consensual.

“During this time period Taylor and Brown were filmed in romantic and sexually suggestive positions and situations, wherein her consent is evident,” it says.

In addition, Brown believes Taylor’s claims caused him to lose out on several endorsements and accuses Brown of defamation. Brown is asking for unspecified damages in the suit.

Taylor’s suit came in the midst of a media blitz initiated by Brown who requested to be released from his contract with the Oakland Raiders, leading him to sign with the Patriots.

Brown faces separate sexual misconduct accusations from a woman who claims Brown appeared naked except for a small towel covering his genitals, while she was working on a mural in his home. The unnamed accuser shared her in an interview with Sports Illustrated. She later released threatening texts which she claims came from Brown after the story went viral.

After an investigation following the claims of a second accuser, the Patriots decided to release Brown from the team.

“In the past, Defendant Brown has used intimidation to avoid responsibility for his actions,” said Taylor’s lawyer David Haas, in response to Brown’s filing. “However, Ms. Taylor will not be bullied and remains steadfast in holding Defendant Brown accountable.”

“Not only does Mr. Brown seek to clear his name, but he also desires to make a statement that there is not an open season to extort professional athletes,” said Camille Blanton, Brown’s lawyer, in a statement obtained by NBC News.