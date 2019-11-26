She Tried It! Home Edition: Calphalon Auto-Speed Blender

There was a period in my life not so long ago that I became a certified smoothie junkie. There was a spot a block away from my apartment that made the best protein smoothie I’d ever tasted and it quickly became my pre- and sometimes post-workout go-to. Another place by my job had the perfect morning smoothie that was a mix of coffee and almond milk and almond butter, and all things delicious and, surprisingly, healthy, and I just couldn’t get enough. And then I quickly — yet not quickly enough — realized I couldn’t afford to spend $20 a day on drinks and I had to calm myself all the way down.

The goal was to start making the smoothies myself, but with my 10-year-old blender that seemed to have a 4 ice cube max, let’s just say the results were not the same — even with the same ingredients. So when I moved into my new place (and threw out everything in my old one), I took to Google to find the best blenders on the market. When the Calphalon Auto-Speed Blender popped up, I immediately reached out to the brand to see if I could get my hands on one. For the past six years, I’d entrusted Calphalon for all of my cooking, being a huge fan of their non-stick cookware, so I was already quite confident in the brand’s ability to provide a superior blending experience.

When I saw the description for the kitchen appliance, “No more pulsing, shaking the jar, or hand stirring needed for excellent results with the Calphalon Auto-Speed Blender,” I thought, “you had me at no more pulsing.” The part about the blender being auto speed is that “it senses the mixture in the jar and automatically adjusts power to maintain blade speed and deliver perfectly blended results, regardless of the recipe.”

I witnessed this function in action when I attempted to make my favorite mocha cold brew smoothie one Saturday morning. I piled all of my ingredients into the blender and watched it go to work, realizing about 30 seconds in that I didn’t have to. Remember that 10-year-old blender I mentioned? I couldn’t take my eyes, let alone my hand off of it, for fear that it would pulse itself right off of my kitchen counter. The Calphalon Auto-Speed Blender quietly did it’s thing in the corner (without bouncing around) and even showed me how much time it would take to blend my ingredients after I chose the appropriate option from the four presets: smoothie, dip, milkshake, or frozen drink.

The first thing I noticed when the blender was done was the consistency of my smoothie. There were no banana chunks or ice pellets left unblended and both the taste and texture were smooth, which made me excited about using the blender to make one of my favorite soups this winter, using the pulse feature which is perfect for food prep and chopping. Though the 2-liter Tritan™ jar is dishwasher safe, I handwashed it after each use and also noticed how safe and easy it was to clean. I didn’t have to remove the blade for fear of cutting myself while washing. I also didn’t find product stuck to the side of the BPA-free container, so I wasn’t scraping and scrubbing. A rinse with soap and water was enough to move on with my day — just like the workers at my smoothie spots would do.

Now, you know how you feel when you buy a new phone and then Samsung or Apple announces the next iteration of the same device immediately after? That’s how I felt when I found out Calphalon has already one-upped itself, releasing a new ActiveSense™ Blender just in time for the holidays. Remember those four presets I mentioned before? The ActiveSense™ has five preset food settings –smoothies, salsas, milkshakes, juices, and frozen beverages — and blends on its own accordingly, adjusting the speed, blade direction, and blending time as needed. Plus, it has thick or thin consistency options so you can choose which result you prefer.

The ActiveSense™ Blender will actually be replacing the Auto-Speed version I have so Black Friday is the perfect time to make sure you get your hands on one. Since I’ve relocated from NYC to Atlanta, my focus has been convenience in all aspects of life, and when it comes to starting my morning on the right note, Calphalon has definitely been doing its part.