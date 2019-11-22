Awkward Money Moments All Couples Have

1 of 15

of 15

If you’re with someone long enough, you’re going to have to talk about money. You may talk about it in big terms like can we afford a house and you may talk about it in small terms like we need to stop buying the brand name toilet paper. You can try to be private about your money for a while, hiding your credit card statements, but eventually, you have to stop playing the cute game of not talking about finances, both of you enjoying meals and nights out, running your credit cards, never quite knowing what’s in the other’s bank account or how much this Uber ride is really setting the other back. Remember those days? My boyfriend—poor guy—would go to any restaurant I suggested when we started dating. I had no idea how much money he made (not much) and perhaps I didn’t always choose the most budget-friendly of spots. Now I realize some of those sushi nights I wanted cost him a big chunk of his paycheck. I know because now we talk about money. We have to. We live together. He’s currently getting his own business off the ground and receiving healthcare through me. Avoiding money conversations is simply not an option. We’re pretty comfortable with any financial topic that arises now, but still, money will always be a sensitive subject. I wish my romantic relationship could exist in some magical realm where money didn’t even exist because, sometimes, talking about money in a relationship can hurt one’s pride, bring up insecurities, stir up fears, and cause arguments. Not always—but sometimes. This is especially true for men, who hang so much of their self-worth on their checking account. If you’re a strong couple, you can talk about anything, but, nonetheless, there are some awkward money moments every serious couple has eventually. via GIPHY The ring talk I had to tell my partner to not spend too much on an engagement ring for me, when that day comes. I needed him to know that not only do I not need an expensive ring, but that it would actually not feel right for me, to have him spend so much of his hard-earned money on a piece of jewelry. But, also, bringing this up of course sounded like I was urging him to propose to me—which I was not. I just needed to bring it up sooner rather than later—like after he already dropped too much money on the thing.

via GIPHY I buy all the lube Sex-related items are not free. We personally like a vanilla-flavored, edible, vegan lubricant that costs a pretty penny. I’m the only one who A) remembers that we need to restock it and B) pays for it. Since it really only comes in our lives during, uh, times when we are a bit distracted, my partner doesn’t really think about where that lube comes from and who is paying for it. I finally had to tell him, “Hey I’ve spent $80 on this stuff over the last four months. Can you buy some?” Very sexy.

via GIPHY Hiding things from the parents I know how hard it is for my partner to A) find work in his line of work and B) get great pay. The rates he sees are quite fair, in my opinion. But I also know that my mom—who has never worked and always had a wealthy father or husband—has an unrealistic view of money. I know that to her, what my partner makes would sound worrisome. So, we had to agree that he’d just…fudge the numbers a bit when she asks what he makes.

via GIPHY You forgot to pay me back For dinner last night. Or that taxi ride. Or the groceries. When you share a life together, you pay for things for one another, with the understanding you will pay one another back. Sometimes you just forget, or your partner forgets, and you have to remind him that he owes you, say, $22. It feels petty, but if you let it slide every time, you’d accidentally give the guy a thousand dollar loan each year.

via GIPHY I’m broke; we need to cut back Over a lifetime, there will be financial ups and downs. There will be times when one of you may be unemployed for much longer than planned and finally has to tell the other one, “Hey, I seriously cannot do even one meal out right now. I cannot attend your friend’s birthday drinks at the bar. I cannot go to the movies. I have to save every dollar I have.”

via GIPHY You have a spending problem I’m fortunate that this hasn’t happened in my relationship, but I know several couples who’ve dealt with it: one person clearly has a spending problem. You could even call it a shopping addiction. It’s something one can ignore for a while, but when you start to build a life with someone, knowing that one day you’ll merge finances, you just have to say it: you have a shopping addiction and you need to get help. I can’t take on your debt.

via GIPHY Life insurance policies My partner is the main beneficiary of my life insurance policy. I don’t remember what it was—but there was some piece of information I needed from him to fill out my life insurance form—and that’s when it came out. I let him know I was adding him. Then he told me, “Oh, well, thank you. And you’re the beneficiary on mine.” I didn’t even know he had one. Then we were both very touched and also…got very sad because, this conversation revolves around one of us dying.

via GIPHY Wanting something when the other doesn’t After two unbearable summers in our apartment, I started to push for an air conditioning unit. I work from home, so it’s essential. My partner, who went to an office at the time of this conversation, didn’t think an AC was necessary. Those units are not cheap. I needed him to agree we needed one so that he’d split the cost with me. He wouldn’t so I bit the bullet and bought one. Then guess who wound up using it? My boyfriend. Mhmmm.

via GIPHY Unequal parental help Almost nobody can do it all alone. There will probably come a time when you need your parents’ help financially. Perhaps with planning a wedding, paying for your child’s tuition, or putting a down payment on a house. When that time comes, you might learn that one of you has parents who can help quite a bit, and one has parents who…cannot. There isn’t much to be done about it, but it can leave the parents who financially contribute a lot feeling a bit resentful

via GIPHY Common negotiations There will be things you negotiate together that affect both of you financially, tremendously. Perhaps you are negotiating the price of a home. Perhaps you are negotiating the interest rate on your child’s student loan. There can be a lot of sensitivity when one partner feels the other messed up negotiations and cost them both thousands of dollars if not more.

via GIPHY Inheritance disputes Inheritance can bring up some ugly conversations. I know for me, personally, when the day comes that my inheritance might kick in, things will be messy. My dad has a gold digging girlfriend who will make things difficult. I do talk to my partner about these things, and it is hard to convey that I am not greedy. I don’t want my father’s money because of the money. It is the principle of the matter, and not allowing a woman who took advantage of him for so long to also take advantage of him after he is gone.

via GIPHY Damaging personal goods You like to say what’s mine is yours. But if my partner is driving my car and gets in an accident, that car is very much mine. That insurance deductible is mine to pay. There will be incidents like this over your relationship where you have to talk to each other as if you are doing business. It is uncomfortable. But why should I pay a $1000 deductible if my partner is the one who damaged my car?

via GIPHY Your credit screwed us Maybe if you’re lucky, this won’t come up. Maybe you both have great credit. But, even then, there are some opportunities that will require even more than incredible credit. As a couple, you want to bring both of your credit scores to the table to get the best interest rate on all sorts of things. But there could be a time when your credit or your partner’s credit puts the ceiling on how well you can do here.

via GIPHY Lending a family member money Even if you are a couple who keeps your finances separate, it does always impact both of you when one of you makes a major financial decision. So, if your sibling asks to borrow tens of thousands of dollars from you, even though that is coming out of your singular bank account, you and your partner both know that one day you could have used that money on something together.