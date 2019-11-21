Kerry Washington To Direct An Episode Of “Insecure”

Kerry Washington is solidifying her position as more than just an actress in Hollywood. Whether she’s producing, picking stories to bring to screen, like the Anita Hill biopic and Britt Bennett’s The Mothers, she’s doing quite a bit of work behind the camera.

Recently, Washington shared that she’ll be directing the ninth episode during the fourth season of Issa Rae and HBO’s “Insecure,” which is expected to air next year.

Washington announced the news with a nod to Issa’s famous mirror monologues.

I’m a little INSECURE about my Mirror B*tch. But I’m excited for @IssaRae to show me how it’s done. #KerryDirectsInsecure pic.twitter.com/uv7PnwLTWq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 19, 2019

“Insecure” had previously been put on hiatus to accommodate Issa Rae’s blooming career. She has been in three movies since season three aired. The Hate U Give, Little and forthcoming The Photograph.

Issa shared that this fourth season will feature 10 episodes, a deviation from the show’s seasons 1-3.