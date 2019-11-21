Teen Charged With Hate Crime After Posting “Slave For Sale” Craigslist Ad With Photo Of Black Classmate

An Illinois teen was recently charged with a hate crime, stemming from a “slave for sale” ad posted on Craigslist with a photo of a Black classmate.

The student, who is a 14-year-old white male, attends Naperville Central High School and reportedly posted the image on November 14.

He was charged with two counts of committing a hate crime and one count of disorderly conduct in court on Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reports. His name was withheld because he is a minor.

According to the Tribune, the student took a photo of a 14-year-old Black male classmate during lunch in the school’s cafeteria. He then posted the image to Craigslist with the caption, “Slave for sale (Naperville,” while also including racial slurs with the post.

The allegations against the juvenile in this case are beyond disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. “Hate crimes have no place in our society and will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

Prior to the student’s appearance in court, school administrators emailed parents over the weekend to inform them of what transpired.

“As educators, we have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, especially those from marginalized and vulnerable student groups. Racial discrimination and hateful acts are never acceptable,” the statement said.

Authorities were made aware of the incident on Monday and charged the teen on Tuesday. Both students were ordered to have no contact after Wednesday’s hearing, and a reported meeting will be set up so that the student can apologize to his classmate, whom he describes as a “friend.”

The ad marks the second racist incident to occur in the city of Naperville, following an October encounter at Buffalo Wild Wings, where a white patron asked staff to move a Black family seated near them. The food chain said they took disciplinary action and fired two acting managers after a Facebook post on the matter went viral.