Dame Dash Arrested For Owing $400k In Unpaid Child Support

Authorities arrested hip-hop mogul Damon Dash in New York yesterday for $400k in unpaid child support, AMNY reports.

Dash was in Manhattan on unrelated federal charges when police apprehended him for two arrest warrants dating back to 2012.

The warrants were left relatively inactive because neither of them were “extraditable,” so Dash couldn’t be forced back into the city to answer to them. The former Roc-A-Fella head avoided entering city limits–until now.

Chief Joseph Faucito, head of the Office of Sheriff of the City of New York said of the case, “He know about warrants — he talks about it online and he knew he couldn’t come to New York because he would be arrested,” Chief Faucito said. “We’ve been tracking him and finally got him.”

The first warrant was issued for Dash in April of 2015 in the case of his baby mama, Cindy Morales, with whom he shares one child. The former music exec owes $62,553.29 in outstanding payments. The second warrant was issued in March of this year on behalf of Rachel Roy, where Dash was ordered to pay $341,991.16 and $25k in lawyer fees, AMNY states.

Roy and Dash have had many legal issues since their divorce in 2009. The two met while Roy was interning with Roc-A-Wear and wed in 2005. When their marriage dissolved, the two were entangled in a bitter custody battle involving their two daughters,Ava and Tallulah. Roy accused Dash of domestic violence and filed for a restraining order. The clothes designer was eventually awarded sole custody of their kids and she was granted a three-year restraining order against her ex husband.

Dash eventually sued Roy for $2.5 million for mishandling funds from their joint fashion venture, Royale Etenia.

The former Jay-Z business partner was once estimated to be worth $50 million, but it seems the fortune he amassed has dwindled among bad business deals.