Michelle Obama Scores Grammy Nod For Best Spoken Word Album For Her Memoir “Becoming”

Michelle Obama could add “Grammy winner” to her long list of lifetime accolades.

The former First Lady snagged a Grammy nomination for her audiobook rendition of her best selling memoir, “Becoming.”

Our forever FLOTUS took to Instagram to celebrate the news, writing, “So thrilled to receive a #GRAMMYs nomination! This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together. Thank you for every ounce of love and support you’ve shared so generously. #IAmBecoming ‬”

Michelle’s audio book will compete in the “Best Spoken Word Album” category against John Waters (“Mr. Know-It-All”), Eric Alexandrakis (“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor”), Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, and Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys (‘Beastie Boys Book”) for the award.

Her hubby, Barack Obama, won two Grammys in the same category for his audiobooks of “Dreams Of My Father” and “The Audacity Of Hope.” Barack made a surprise visit during Michelle’s national “Becoming” book tour, telling the audience of his wife, “I hadn’t met somebody who was that strong and that honest—somebody who I just felt was a rock, [she] was somebody who I knew at that point I would always be able to count on, and someone who that if she was the mother of my children I knew my children would turn out extraordinary.”