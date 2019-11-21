Michelle Obama Scores Grammy Nod For Best Spoken Word Album For Her Memoir “Becoming”
Michelle Obama could add “Grammy winner” to her long list of lifetime accolades.
The former First Lady snagged a Grammy nomination for her audiobook rendition of her best selling memoir, “Becoming.”
Our forever FLOTUS took to Instagram to celebrate the news, writing, “So thrilled to receive a #GRAMMYs nomination! This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together. Thank you for every ounce of love and support you’ve shared so generously. #IAmBecoming ”
View this post on Instagram
So thrilled to receive a #GRAMMYs nomination! This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together. Thank you for every ounce of love and support you’ve shared so generously. #IAmBecoming