Is Princess Love Suggesting That It’s Over?..Probably Not

Yesterday, when we wrote that Princess Love claimed Ray J. left her and her daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas, I thought the general consensus would be that Ray J was dead ass wrong for leaving his wife to fend for herself at eight months pregnant and with a young child.

But there were those who called Princess spoiled and self-centered for not finding a way to get home on her own.

Since then, Princess Love has offered more context about being stranded and explained to the internet why she didn’t appreciate Ray J leaving her alone out of town.

In her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Yes I can fly home…I have my own money. But my car is here and I don’t want to drive back alone with my daughter because I’m over 8 months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on…”

Perhaps her paranoia about human trafficking is extreme. But it really is a thing.

Since then, Princess Love took to Twitter where she posted a cryptic message that many are taking to mean that she and Ray J might be over.

Time to let go… — Princess Love (@mzprincesslove) November 20, 2019

After this, Princess revealed that Ray J blocked her from his Instagram page. She wrote, “Somebody tell Scooty boy he’s only hurting himself. This is so funny to me.”

When someone responded saying that their future husband would never, Princess replied, “mine either sis.”

But y’all know how these things go. Relationships—let alone entire marriages are hard to leave. The fact that there are children involved doesn’t make things any easier.

Plus Ray J has already established that he doesn’t have the highest level of respect for Princess. After he pushed her into the pool and she went back to him, the bar is not all that high.