Texas Woman Who Sent President Obama A Mail Bomb Sentenced To 10 Years After Cat Hair Linked Her To The Package

A Texas woman was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for sending former President Obama an explosive mail bomb, all thanks to the cat hair on the package.

Texas woman who admitted sending bombs to Obama is going to prison because of her cat https://t.co/fjM8VWt4oz — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) November 18, 2019

After pleading guilty in July, Julia Poff, 47, was recently sentenced to 120 months in prison by District Judge Vanessa Gilmore.

The caveat to all this was that Poff was linked to the packages once federal investigators discovered shipping labels, a salad dressing cap used in one of the bombs and cat hair that was traced back to one of her cats.

The incident reportedly spurred from a grievance between Poff and her ex-husband and escalated further when she was denied social security benefits while Obama was in office. According to court records obtained by The New York Times, Poff expressed genuine dislike for Obama and linked her other misfortunes to the former president, along with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Social Security Administration Commissioner Carolyn Colvin.

In October 2016, Poff, a former fireworks stand worker, assembled three packages and sent them to Obama, Gov. Abbott and Colvin.

Abbott’s bomb fortunately did not detonate because the package wasn’t opened “as designed” while the packages for Obama and Colvin were intercepted.

“My problem is that I have a huge heart and I’m too trusting of people,” Poff said at her sentencing in a Houston federal courtroom on Friday, according to the Houston Chronicle. Poff went through a rollercoaster of bizarre emotions and readings before she took responsibility for her actions.

“All I can say is I’m sorry,” Poff continued. “I’m sorry to the people I’ve hurt.”