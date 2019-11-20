Megan Thee Stallion Said She’ll Let Us Know When She’s In A Relationship

Perhaps you’ve been seeking clarity about the state of Megan The Stallion’s love life. One minute there are fake Snapchat accounts declaring that Megan and fellow rapper MoneyBagg Yo were never an item, that he has been in a long term relationship with one woman.

Then Megan’s own tweets seemed to suggest that she was done.

I don’t even chase liquor why would I chase a nigga😛 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 25, 2019

Shortly after, the two were seen whining and grinding on one another in the club.

But after that Trey Songz was doing entirely too much, trying to make her drive the boat in the backseat of some vehicle he should have never been in.

It’s hard to know what to believe from one day to the next. Especially considering the fact that the two seemed to claim one another on social media…before it was deleted.

But today, Megan seemed to release another statement regarding her relationship status.

If I ain’t claiming him he ain’t mine …SIMPLE — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 20, 2019

I think that’s pretty clear.

We’ll await word regarding the next relationship development.