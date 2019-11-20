Gabrielle Union Talks Raising Kids In A Judgmental World: “Just Because You Grew Up One Way Doesn’t Mean You Have To Repeat Everything You Were Taught”

Actress Gabrielle Union is living up the mom life. The 47-year-old is a loving step mom to her husband Dwyane Wade’s three kids, and the couple also welcomed a baby girl, Kaavia James, just a little over a year ago.

Most recently, Dwyane and Gabby have been supportive of their son Zion, who is openly queer, joining the 12-year-old on a float at the Miami Pride Parade back in April.

At the time, Dwyane saw the support as a no-brainer, and expressed he wanted to give Zion the space to tell their own truth.

“I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Wade said in an interview with Variety. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

Luckily, Dwyane’s life partner, Gabby, has the same unconditional approach to parenting.

In a recent interview with Baller Alert, Gabby explained her evolved approach to motherhood.

‘“Just because you grew up one way doesn’t mean you have to repeat everything you were taught,” Union said, alluding to her mom’s parenting which she follows, “loosely.”

While some parents insist upon adhering to “old school values,” Gabby and Dwyane aim to raise their kids without judgement.

“It’s OK to acknowledge that perhaps there’s a better, more loving, more compassionate way of raising kids than in previous generations. It’s OK to lead with love. It’s OK if your children aren’t exactly like you. It’s OK to nurture your child’s interest, even if those things don’t interest you. It’s Ok to evolve your thinking. It’s OK to not live in fear or judgment. There are no perfect parents or perfect children, so just breathe and do your best and lead with love and acceptance.”