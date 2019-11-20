16-Year-Old Student Arrested In Plot To “Commit Murder” At Predominantly Black Georgia Church

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday after police were alerted to an alleged plan to “commit murder” at a predominantly Black church in Gainesville, Georgia.

Gainesville Police Chief says 16 yr old girl collected knives and planned attack on Bethel AME Church. Cops say she had gone to church once , but no one was there . She is in custody charged as juvenile . @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/85XAkY3pV4 — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) November 19, 2019

The teen, who is white, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and taken to the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports. She’s currently being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

“Our investigation indicated the church was targeted by the juvenile based on the racial demographic of the church members,” police Chief Jay Parrish said in a Tuesday news release. “The church was immediately notified of the incident by Gainesville police to ensure the safety of our community and the current threat was under control.”

According to the AJC, the teen planned to carry out the attack at the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church last Wednesday. The church’s pastor, Rev. Michelle Rizer-Pool, told the AJC that it was “divine intervention” that no events were held at the church that day.

Classmates of the student informed school administrators of the alleged plot after they discovered one of her notebooks, which reportedly laid out the details of the attack. After conducting their own investigation, school authorities turned it over to Gainesville police, ABC News reports.

“A single act by a student does not represent the views and beliefs of Gainesville City School System. As a school system that celebrates our diversity, we are beyond stunned with the recent development,” said Dr. Jeremy Williams, superintendent of Gainesville City School System, in a statement to ABC News. “However, we are extremely proud of our students notifying school administration of a possible off-campus threat.”

“While we are very concerned about this incident, we are not surprised,” Bishop Reginald T. Jackson said in a statement obtained by the AJC.

“Hate crimes and domestic terrorism have been on the rise for many years, but it is unfortunate we cannot have this perpetrator prosecuted on hate crimes in Georgia because there is no law on the books to address it.”

While the number of reported hate crimes in 2018 were lower than previous years in 2018, violence against individuals rose to a 16-year high, according to the FBI. Those crimes included higher instances in “crimes against persons,” including intimidation, assault and homicide. In hate crimes spurred by racism, African-Americans are the most frequently targeted.